Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Leeds United host West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road still seeking their first win since returning to the EFL Championship this season.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Whites rallied for an opening-day 2-2 draw against Cardiff City with Cryscenio Summerville scoring a 95th-minute equalizer.

That was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City as Lukas Jutkiewicz beat Ilian Meslier from the penalty spot after Daniel James brought down Ethan Laird in the box.

For West Brom, they bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn with a 3-2 victory against Swansea, Semi Ajayi and John Swift scoring either side of a Carl Rushworth own goal to race out to a 3-0 lead.

Goals from Harry Darling and Nathan Wood ensured a nervy finish but the Baggies held on to pick up their first three points of the season.

Team news

Leeds United

American international Tyler Adams is set to depart the club as Leeds have agreed a £23 million fee with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth for the midfielder.

Leo Hjelde is set to miss out with concussion-like symptoms while Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Mateo Joseph and Crysencio Summerville are all out for at least another month.

The influential Liam Cooper isn't expected to return until October, Stuart Dallas remains sidelined with a broken leg suffered in April of 2022 and Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra made themselves unavailable as the duo are seeking moves away from Elland Road.

Cody Drameh, Mason Greenwood, Joe Rodon and Giorgino Rutter are all available for selection according to Farke.

West Bromwich Albion

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante missed last week's win over Swansea with an ankle injury and he remains a doubt to feature in this clash.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja could be options up front if manager Carlos Corberan wishes to freshen things up in attack as both look for their first starts with the West Midlands outfit.

Predicted lineups

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; James, Poveda, Gelhardt; Rutter

West Bromwich Albion: Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters; Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Townsend; Wallace, Phillips, Swift

Ones to watch

Archie Gray (Leeds United)

Has been the Whites' most consistent performer in the opening stages of the season and was the standout player in the defeat to Birmingham last time out.

With his intelligence and technical ability backed up by physical play, Gray can also read and deal with danger, tackle well, finds passes, and holds off challenges.

Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

As Leeds journey through their first season in the second tier since 2019/20, the 17-year-old seems likeliest to help bring them back up to the Premier League.

Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion)

The decision to play him on the right side of a three-man attack paid immediate dividends with a goal that he took wonderfully and his passing looked on point, as well.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/WBA via Getty Images

Ajayi's defensive qualities shouldn't be overlooked as his ability to read the game and make interceptions and clean challenges was a key part of his --- and his West Brom's performance last Saturday.

Previous meetings

The last time this fixture was played in the Championship was October 2019 but their last matchup in Yorkshire occurred one division above as Leeds ran out 3-1 winners.

After Jack Harrison had a goal ruled out for offsides, the Whites did open the scoring on 17 minutes as Rodrigo headed past Sam Johnstone from Raphinha's cross.

Three minutes from halftime, the lead was doubled, a curling free-kick by Kalvin Phillips eluding the dive of Johnstone.

Leeds were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute as Okay Yokuslu was called for handball and Patrick Bamford scored from the penalty spot before Hal Robson-Kanu grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

The match has been selected for television coverage by Sky Sports Football beginning at 7pm UK time with kickoff set for an hour later.