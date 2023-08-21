Chesterfield 1-1 Oldham Athletic: Late Norwood equalizer knocks Spierites off the top

James Norwood equalized deep into stoppage time to earn Oldham Athletic a point against Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield in a 1-1 draw at the Technique Stadium.

The Latics had the better of the early play and were nearly in front through Norwood but the frontman headed wide of goal from inside the area.

After Branden Horton volleyed over, Ash Palmer put the Spierites in front in the 61st minute, getting on the end of a corner at the back post and heading home.

Liam Mandeville nearly doubled the hosts' advantage as his shot hit the crossbar and that would prove to be costly as Norwood pounced on a rebound to score with virtually the last kick of the afternoon.

The draw combined with Barnet's victory over Woking sends the Bess top of the table over Chesterfield on goal difference.

Story of the match

On the quarter of an hour, Norwood rose highest to meet a cross but could only fire his header wide.

Ryan Colclough then had a go for the hosts, his header easily saved by Oldham goalkeeper Mark Hudson.

Horton let fly from outside of the box with half an hour passed but his strike flew just over the crossbar.

The Latics then had what may have been their best chance of the match to that point, Joe Nuttall sending Norwood one-on-one with Chesterfie!d goalkeeper Harry Tyrer but he could only chip over the bar.

On 61 minutes, the hosts made the breakthrough. After winning a corner on the right side, Palmer rose highest to meet it with his head, leaving Hudson with no chance.

Seconds after the goal, Oldham made a change, Dan Gardner replacing Kurt Willoughby which also changed the shape.

David Unsworth wanted to add fresh legs to the Latics' attack, bringing on Mike Fondop in place of Nuttall on 74 minutes.

Mandeville should have doubled the Spierites' advantage, crashing his shot against the bar from yet another corner.

With a fourth straight win seemingly wrapped up, Gardner hit a long-range shot that Tyrer spilled and the alert Norwood was on hand to tap home.

Man of the match: James Norwood

Scored one of the more decisive goals in this early National League season and had chances to put him on the scoresheet before that.