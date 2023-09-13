Sunderland 5-0 Southampton: Five-star Black Cats thrash in-form Saints

Sunderland were in spectacular form as they dismantled Southampton 5-0 at a frenzied Stadium of Light to hand Saints their first defeat of the EFL Championship season.

The Black Cats were in front inside of a minute as a curling Trai Hume cross was met by Jack Clarke, who headed past Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Six minutes later, the lead was doubled when a sprawling Bazunu saw Pierre Ekwah's shot from the edge of the box was deflected past him and in.

It became three just before halftime as Ekwah cut out a Mason Holgate pass and rifled a curling shot past the Southampton shot-stopper at his near post.

Coming out of the break, Bradley Dack tucked home Abdoullah Ba's cross and the scoring was completed through a Chris Rigg header.

Story of the match

Sunderland wasted no time stamping their authority on the match, taking the lead with little more than 60 seconds played.

A counterattack from a Southampton corner saw Ba break down the left and he switched the play to Hume, who crossed for Clarke, who headed home from close range in front of the South Stand.

On seven minutes, the Black Cats made it two. Ba was again the architect, cutting the ball back to Ekwah and after taking one touch he beat Bazunu.

The visitors earned a free kick and Ryan Manning saw his set-piece saved by Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and two minutes later, Manning was involved in an even more important passage of play.

Dack appeared to trip up the Irish midfielder from behind as a cutback from Sam Edozie got by him in the area, but referee David Coote waved play on.

Moments later, a low ball by Flynn Downes was sent across the face of goal that was too far for a sliding Adam Armstrong before Smallbone's angled effort from outside the box hit the side netting.

Edozie then had Southampton's best chance on 22 minutes, opened up space from a central position, but he dragged his effort just wide of the post.

Five minutes from time, Bazunu saved Dack's free kick and Dennis Cirkin couldn't find the finish needed to extend the hosts' lead.

In the final minute of regular time, Sunderland put the match out of reach. Ekwah cut onto his left foot and struck a low shot from distance that found the bottom corner.

Russell Martin made two changes at halftime as Ryan Fraser and Che Adams came on for Stuart Armstrong and Edozie, looking to shake things up.

Two minutes after the interval, the Black Cats made it 4-0. Bazunu saved Dack's initial header and Ba picked up the ball and he crossed for Dack, who scored his first goal of the season.

Bradley Dack celebrates after scoring Sunderland's fourth against Southampton/Photo: Robert Smith/MI News.NurPhoto via Getty Images

On the hour mark, Patterson spilled Holgate's shot but it agonizingly went inches beyond the post and he was withdrawn moments later, replaced by Shea Charles.

Sekou Mara then came off for Joe Aribo in the 72nd minute and Luis Hemir nearly added to the Sunderland lead, his shot from inside the area deflected past the post.

On the last action of the afternoon, Jewison Bennette picked up the ball on the left, spun three times before crossing for 16-year-old Rigg, who capped things off by heading home to become the Black Cats' youngest-ever league goal-scorer.

Man of the match: Pierre Ekwah

Put in a brilliant shift in the center of midfield and scored his first two senior goals for the club.