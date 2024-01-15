Premier League Weekend Review: the fight continues

Friday 12th January
Burnley 1-1 Luton Town
A controversial Carlton Morris equaliser earned Luton a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Burnley at Turf Moor.
Labelled as a “Joke” by Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, keeper James Trafford seemed to have been blocked off by Luton striker Elijah Adebayo which left Carlton Morris a tap into an empty goal.
Without the VAR drama at the conclusion of the game, the home side were on course for a much-needed victory as a win in front of the home crowd would have taken them out of the relegation zone.
A Zeki Amdouni goal put Burnley ahead in the first half, but it was Luton who dominated the majority of the game.
This result leaves both sides still in the relegation zone.
Luton are now only one point behind Everton in 17th, and also have a game in hand on the Toffees.
Burnley remain five points from safety and will need to improve performances soon if they are going to have any hope in staying in the division.
Goal Scorers
36’ – Amdouni (BUR)
90+2’ – Morris (LUT)
Match Facts
Ball Possession
Burnley 38% - 62% Luton Town
Total Shots
Burnley 13 – 14 Luton Town
Expected Goals
Burnley 1.10 – 0.95 Luton Town
Big Chance
Burnley 2 – 1 Luton Town
Big Chances Missed
Burnley 1 – 0 Luton Town
Corners
Burnley 2 – 8 Luton Town
Saturday 13th January
Chelsea 1-0 Fulham
A Cole Palmer penalty gave Chelsea the victory in this London Derby as the Blues record a third consecutive Premier League win for the first time this season.
Fulham defender Issa Diop was adjudged to have brought down Raheem Sterling just before the half time break and Palmer made no mistake from the spot to secure his fifth spot kick conversion this season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side were by far the more superior but just like their Carabao Cup semi final fixture against Middlesbrough, they missed a whole load of chances which gave Fulham the belief to find a potential equaliser.
Fulham were left frustrated at the Bridge and boss Marco Silva believed there was a clear mistake when a strong Malo Gusto tackle on Willian was not punished sufficiently enough in his opinion.
This victory leaves Chelsea in ninth place, but still a long way to go before Blues fans can even dream of Champions League football.
Fulham stay in 13th.
Goal Scorer
45+4’ – Palmer (CHE)
Match Facts
Ball Possession
Chelsea 55% - 45% Fulham
Total Shots
Chelsea 17 – 14 Fulham
Expected Goals
Chelsea 2.19 – 0.86 Fulham
Big Chances
Chelsea 2 – 0 Fulham
Big Chances Missed
Chelsea 1 – 0 Fulham
Corners
Chelsea 6 – 4 Fulham
Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne returned with a winning goal and an assist in Manchester City’s 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle at St James’ Park.
The Belgian midfielder, who came on to play his first league game since injuring his hamstring on the opening day, came on to score an equaliser.
He was also able to assist teenager Oscar Bobb in the dying minutes of the match to ensure City’s title charge remained on target.
For Newcastle, it was looking positive at the end of the first half thanks to two quickfire goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, but they were eventually unable to defend against the sky blues’ firepower.
Pep Guardiola’s side now sit second, only two points behind league leader Liverpool.
Newcastle sit tenth and are looking increasingly unlikely to finish in the European football positions.
Goal Scorers
26’ – Silva (MCI)
35’ – Isak (NEW)
37’ – Gordon (NEW)
74’ – De Bruyne (MCI)
90+1’ – Bobb (MCI)
Match Facts
Ball Possession
Newcastle 27% - 73% Man City
Total Shots
Newcastle 12 – 27 Man City
Expected Goals
Newcastle 1.30 – 3.00 Man City
Big Chances
Newcastle 3 – 2 Man City
Big Chances Missed
Newcastle 3 – 1 Man City
Corners
Newcastle 3 – 13 Man City
Sunday 14th January
Everton 0-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Everton at Goodison Park as they miss the opportunity to go level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Both teams could well have taken all three points in this one, as Alex Moreno thought he had given Villa the lead with a lovely strike from outside the box, before VAR eventually overruled the goal due to an offside in the buildup.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin also had a big chance after being set one on one with Emiliano Martinez but could only place his effort straight at the keeper.
Unai Emery’s side now sit two points behind the summit, but Liverpool have the opportunity to extend that gap to five points when they travel to Bournemouth next weekend.
Everton earn a crucial point that allows them to go one point above the relegation zone, but Luton have a game in hand which could well drop the Toffees right back into the danger.
Match Facts
Ball Possession
Everton 31% - 69% Aston Villa
Total Shots
Everton 10 – 16 Aston Villa
Expected Goals
Everton 1.20 – 1.26 Aston Villa
Big Chances
Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Big Chances Missed
Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Corners
Everton 4 – 5 Aston Villa
Man United 2-2 Tottenham
Tottenham were able to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
United struck early when Rasmus Hojlund struck a fierce shot past Spurs shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario, but Richarlison was able to equalise following a corner.
Marcus Rashford found the back of the net to put Erik Ten Haag’s men back in front before Rodrigo Bentancur was able to level the proceedings again right at the beginning of the second half.
There was a monumental chance for United to win the game in the final minutes of the game when substitute Scott McTominay found space in the box only to fire his header over the bar leaving the game to end as a stalemate.
This result moves United up two places and into seventh, Spurs stay in fifth.
Goal Scorers
3’ – Hojlund (MUN)
19’ – Richarlison (TOT)
40’ – Rashford (MUN)
46’ – Bentancur (TOT)
Match Facts
Ball Possession
Man United 36% - 64% Tottenham
Total Shots
Man United 9 – 16 Tottenham
Expected Goals
Man United 0.75 – 1.23 Tottenham
Big Chances
Man United 1 – 1 Tottenham
Big Chances Missed
Man United 1 – 1 Tottenham
Corners
Man United 8 – 13 Tottenham