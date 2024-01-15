Premier League Weekend Review: the fight continues

Friday 12th January

Burnley 1-1 Luton Town

A controversial Carlton Morris equaliser earned Luton a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Burnley at Turf Moor.

Labelled as a “Joke” by Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, keeper James Trafford seemed to have been blocked off by Luton striker Elijah Adebayo which left Carlton Morris a tap into an empty goal.

Without the VAR drama at the conclusion of the game, the home side were on course for a much-needed victory as a win in front of the home crowd would have taken them out of the relegation zone.

A Zeki Amdouni goal put Burnley ahead in the first half, but it was Luton who dominated the majority of the game.

This result leaves both sides still in the relegation zone.

Luton are now only one point behind Everton in 17th, and also have a game in hand on the Toffees.

Burnley remain five points from safety and will need to improve performances soon if they are going to have any hope in staying in the division.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley battles for possession with Ross Barkley. Photo: James Gill - Danehouse, gettyimages

Goal Scorers

36’ – Amdouni (BUR)

90+2’ – Morris (LUT)

Match Facts

Ball Possession

Burnley 38% - 62% Luton Town

Total Shots

Burnley 13 – 14 Luton Town

Expected Goals

Burnley 1.10 – 0.95 Luton Town

Big Chance

Burnley 2 – 1 Luton Town

Big Chances Missed

Burnley 1 – 0 Luton Town

Corners

Burnley 2 – 8 Luton Town

Sasa Lukic of Fulham and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea battle for the ball. Photo: Clive Rose, gettyimages

Saturday 13th January

Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

A Cole Palmer penalty gave Chelsea the victory in this London Derby as the Blues record a third consecutive Premier League win for the first time this season.

Fulham defender Issa Diop was adjudged to have brought down Raheem Sterling just before the half time break and Palmer made no mistake from the spot to secure his fifth spot kick conversion this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were by far the more superior but just like their Carabao Cup semi final fixture against Middlesbrough, they missed a whole load of chances which gave Fulham the belief to find a potential equaliser.

Fulham were left frustrated at the Bridge and boss Marco Silva believed there was a clear mistake when a strong Malo Gusto tackle on Willian was not punished sufficiently enough in his opinion.

This victory leaves Chelsea in ninth place, but still a long way to go before Blues fans can even dream of Champions League football.

Fulham stay in 13th.

Goal Scorer

45+4’ – Palmer (CHE)

Match Facts

Ball Possession

Chelsea 55% - 45% Fulham

Total Shots

Chelsea 17 – 14 Fulham

Expected Goals

Chelsea 2.19 – 0.86 Fulham

Big Chances

Chelsea 2 – 0 Fulham

Big Chances Missed

Chelsea 1 – 0 Fulham

Corners

Chelsea 6 – 4 Fulham

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, gettyimages

Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne returned with a winning goal and an assist in Manchester City’s 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Belgian midfielder, who came on to play his first league game since injuring his hamstring on the opening day, came on to score an equaliser.

He was also able to assist teenager Oscar Bobb in the dying minutes of the match to ensure City’s title charge remained on target.

For Newcastle, it was looking positive at the end of the first half thanks to two quickfire goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, but they were eventually unable to defend against the sky blues’ firepower.

Pep Guardiola’s side now sit second, only two points behind league leader Liverpool.

Newcastle sit tenth and are looking increasingly unlikely to finish in the European football positions.

Goal Scorers

26’ – Silva (MCI)

35’ – Isak (NEW)

37’ – Gordon (NEW)

74’ – De Bruyne (MCI)

90+1’ – Bobb (MCI)

Match Facts

Ball Possession

Newcastle 27% - 73% Man City

Total Shots

Newcastle 12 – 27 Man City

Expected Goals

Newcastle 1.30 – 3.00 Man City

Big Chances

Newcastle 3 – 2 Man City

Big Chances Missed

Newcastle 3 – 1 Man City

Corners

Newcastle 3 – 13 Man City

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa and James Garner of Everton. Photo: James Baylis - AMA, gettyimages

Sunday 14th January

Everton 0-0 Aston Villa

Aston Villa were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Everton at Goodison Park as they miss the opportunity to go level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Both teams could well have taken all three points in this one, as Alex Moreno thought he had given Villa the lead with a lovely strike from outside the box, before VAR eventually overruled the goal due to an offside in the buildup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also had a big chance after being set one on one with Emiliano Martinez but could only place his effort straight at the keeper.

Unai Emery’s side now sit two points behind the summit, but Liverpool have the opportunity to extend that gap to five points when they travel to Bournemouth next weekend.

Everton earn a crucial point that allows them to go one point above the relegation zone, but Luton have a game in hand which could well drop the Toffees right back into the danger.

Match Facts

Ball Possession

Everton 31% - 69% Aston Villa

Total Shots

Everton 10 – 16 Aston Villa

Expected Goals

Everton 1.20 – 1.26 Aston Villa

Big Chances

Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa

Big Chances Missed

Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa

Corners

Everton 4 – 5 Aston Villa

Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, gettyimages

Man United 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham were able to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United struck early when Rasmus Hojlund struck a fierce shot past Spurs shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario, but Richarlison was able to equalise following a corner.

Marcus Rashford found the back of the net to put Erik Ten Haag’s men back in front before Rodrigo Bentancur was able to level the proceedings again right at the beginning of the second half.

There was a monumental chance for United to win the game in the final minutes of the game when substitute Scott McTominay found space in the box only to fire his header over the bar leaving the game to end as a stalemate.

This result moves United up two places and into seventh, Spurs stay in fifth.

Goal Scorers

3’ – Hojlund (MUN)

19’ – Richarlison (TOT)

40’ – Rashford (MUN)

46’ – Bentancur (TOT)

Match Facts

Ball Possession

Man United 36% - 64% Tottenham

Total Shots

Man United 9 – 16 Tottenham

Expected Goals

Man United 0.75 – 1.23 Tottenham

Big Chances

Man United 1 – 1 Tottenham

Big Chances Missed

Man United 1 – 1 Tottenham

Corners

Man United 8 – 13 Tottenham