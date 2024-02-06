Diego Simeone’s Madrid comes off the back of a 1-1 draw against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. Spanish international and former Los Blancos man Marcos Llorente scored in the 93rd minute to salvage a result.

Atletico have had a decent run in the competition already having beat Real in the Round of 16 4-2 and then went on to beat Sevilla 1-0 in the quarter finals.

Athletic Club’s most recent result was a 4-0 demolition of Mallorca in the league, they currently sit fifth in the table, three points off Atletico.

Bilbao, like Atletico, have had a decent run so far in the competition beating Deportivo Alavés 2-0 in the round of 16 and then beating Barcelona 4-2 in the quarters thanks to the Williams brothers scoring in extra time.

In the last five matches between the two sides, Bilbao has won three whilst Atletico have won two. The last match between the two took place at the San Mames on Saturday the 16th of December in which Bilbao won 2-0.

Bilbao has an excellent history in competition winning the second most amount, 23, second to Barcelona who have won 31. But the Spanish side's most recent win dates as far back as the 1983-84 season. They did get to two back-back finals for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Whilst not as good as Bilbao's 23 cup titles; Atletico still have a considerable amount of prestige in the competition winning the cup ten times. Their last win was the 2012-13 season.

Team News

Former Chelsea man Cesar Azplilicueta is out with a knee injury and Frenchman Thomas Lemar is unable to feature due to his Achilles injury.

Important player Jose Jimenez has missed the past two matches due to a muscle injury, so he is unlikely to feature.

One of last round’s match winners Nico Williams was taken off at the weekend against Mallorca because of a thigh problem.

Inigo Lekue and Alex Berenguer are back in training and are ready to feature.

Difference Makers

Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman has looked nothing short of spectacular this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing to six assists in 23 matches in Spain's top flight.

The former Barcelona man became Atletico's all-time top scorer at the start of the year with a goal in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to take his tally to 174.

If the team in the capital are to progress it’ll be through the magical Antoine Griezmann.

Oihan Sancet

After signing a contract extension last April until 2032 the three-capped Spanish international has been one of the key players for Valverde’s Bilbao.

The attacking midfielder stands at a whopping six foot two but don’t let that put doubt on his ability on the ball and speed without it. He is confident with the ball with a bag of tricks up his sleeves.

Sancet has the ability to truly make a difference in the capital.

Predicted lineups and result

Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann

Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Gallareta, Prados Diaz; I. Williams, Sancet, Ares; Guruzeta.

Simeone's men will win it in a closely fought encounter due to the sheer quality of the side and the fortress that is the Metropolitan. 2-1.

When and where to watch

English coverage begins at 3:25 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and Spanish coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.