The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both sides will be in great desire to claim the three points come Sunday evening as it could pave significance for both their domestic campaigns.

DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA STADIUM, NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2023/10/29: SSC Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski challenges for the ball with Milan's American midfielder Yunus Musah during the Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan. SSC Napoli and AC Milan drew 2-2. (Photo by Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Napoli

The defending Champions come into this heavyweight clash with momentum on their side as a result of a 2-1 win last weekend as they edged past Hellas Verona. Napoli currently sit seventh in the Serie A standings and have struggled to produce their “A-game” consistently this season. The Ciucciarelli have claimed three wins within their last seven league games.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably in third and consolidating their position to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Rosseneri have been on a good run of form, coming off a dramatic win last week over Frosinone, with the in-form Serbian Luka Jovic netting the winner. Last weekend's win made it consecutive 3-2 wins for the Rosseneri, with both wins coming away from home.

Head-To-Head

Napoli have an impressive record over Milan in their recent meetings. The champions have won 13 out of the last 38 matches. A win tomorrow could see the Blues record four consecutive away wins against the Rosseneri.

AC Milan and Napoli played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their Serie A games in a single season for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Team News (AC Milan)

Summer signing Tijjani Reijnders will not be available for selection as he remains suspended.

Samuel Chukwueze will play in tomorrow's AFCON final, where Nigeria will meet with Ivory Coast.

Notable absentees for Milan include England international, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega as a result of injury.

Team News (Napoli)

Napoli will be without their talisman Victor Osimhen as he will be involved in the AFCON Final.