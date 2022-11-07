Real Madrid to face Liverpool in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

On Monday the draw was held for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 knockout stage. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Liverpool will get another crack as they will face the giants of Europe Real Madrid who are now looking for their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

RB Leipzig who finished second in the group with Real Madrid faces an even tougher task as they will face Manchester City. Club Brugge who are in the knockout stage for the first time faces SL Benefica.

AC Milan who is currently top of the table in Italy faces another English side Tottenham Hotspurs, Eintracht Frankfurt who won the Europea League last year faces another Italian club in Napoli.

Borussia Dortmund will have their hands full as they face Chelsea while Inter faces another Portuguese club FC Porto and probably the most anticipated matchup of PSG vs Bayern Munich.

The first legs are scheduled for the 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd of February with the second legs scheduled for the 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th of March with the higher seed hosting the second leg.

The eight seeded teams were placed in one pot while the unseeded teams were placed in another pot and the draw was made with specific rules and regulations.

No two teams from the same group could play each other while no team from the same country could face each other. The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals will be made on March 17th.

The final is set to be hosted in Istanbul, Turkey at the Attaturk Stadium after the final was hosted in Paris last year in the suburb of St Denis. This is the second time a final has been hosted there.

Back in 2005, Liverpool beat AC Milan on penalties to claim the title as the champions of Europe and will be looking to return to another final.