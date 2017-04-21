North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns in NWSL match Live Stream Scores and Commentary

Both teams are loaded with talent in midfield. Portland’s center three of Horan, Long, and Amandine Henry is probably the best in the league, so it falls for North Carolina midfielders Mewis and Debinha to prevent the Courage from getting too stretched.

Defense is an area to watch for both teams. The Courage have two new players, Witteman and Yuri Kawamura, in their backline, while the Thorns have slotted Celeste Boureille in at right-back to replace Reynolds and handed the starting keeper job to Adrianna Franch. North Carolina had little to deal with last Saturday so this will mark their first stout test, while Portland has much to improve on after a worrying performance in the back against Orlando. That concern has cause as the Courage have a very fast and direct front-line that is probably salivating at the thought of unleashing Williams and Zerboni’s speed at Franch, whose footwork in the back has resulted in more than a few unforced errors.

On the Courage’s side, left back Elizabeth Eddy has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept her out of the starting lineup on opening weekend. Her position was filled by Samantha Witteman in her first game for the club since being acquired from the Orlando Pride.

That’s good news because Portland has been hard-hit by injuries so far this season. Three starters from last years Shield-winning team, including the 2016 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year Tobin Heath, will not be traveling to Cary for the match as Heath, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, and Katherine Reynolds have all been ruled out of the game.

Both teams return all their goalscorers from that match. The Courage field Samantha Mewis, Makenzy Doniak, and Lynn Williams, who had a brace, while the Thorns have Sinclair, Emily Sonnett, and Lindsey Horan, who is back in play for Portland after missing preseason due to injury.

Portland midfielder Allie Long commented about that game on timbers.com: “We all remember what it felt like when we lost in the semifinals in that crazy game. Every year we set a goal to win the championship, so losing like that sets a precedent for how this feeling and we’re hungry. This is the first year there’s not been much turnover. It’s pretty much the same team as we had last year and it’s the first time we’ve ever had that. It’s a really cool feeling because everyone has bought in. Everyone felt the way we felt last year, so we’re all on the same page. We’re super hungry and passionate. We enjoy being on the field together, we enjoy Mark [Parsons], we enjoy this whole community and being in Portland. It doesn’t get any better.”

While not technically a true re-match, this marks the first time these groups of players have met since Portland hosted the Western New York Flash (under new ownership and rebranded as the Courage) in the 2016 NWSL Semifinals. That meeting produced a barnburner of legendary proportions as the upstart Flash grabbed the win in a back and forth thriller that produced seven goals.

Speaking about that game to timbers.com, Portland head coach Mark Parsons said that “It was a wild, challenging game. It looked like a basketball game. Sometimes you cling onto your seat hoping things don’t break down and the next minute you’re trying to celebrate a goal. It’s great to get the three points, but I think the clean sheet is big time and it’s a platform for us to build off.”

The Portland Thorns opened the 2017 season in front of a record crowd in Portland and treated their fans to a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride on goals by Nadia Nadim and Christine Sinclair.

Both teams come into the match with three points courtesy of the first week of NWSL action. In the franchise’s first ever match, the NC Courage traveled to Maryland where they defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 thanks to a first half goal by McCall Zerboni, the first in franchise history.

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns Live Score and Result

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the second week of NWSL play. This Saturday has the North Carolina Courage in action as they host the Portland Thorns in their home opener in Cary, NC. My name is Willa Grefe and I’ll be your host for this game. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm ET Saturday evening and we’ll be bringing you pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. Fans can stream the game live via the go90 app.