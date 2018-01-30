Boston Breakers dispersal draft results

The Boston Breakers have folded after playing in every iteration of women's professional soccer in the United States. | Photo: Fred Kfoury III - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Boston Breakers officially folding and the National Women's Soccer League unable to find a replacement before the 2018 season, the Breakers players have been portioned out amongst the remaining nine NWSL teams through a dispersal draft. The afternoon leading up to the draft included two trades of dispersal draft picks. In the first trade, the Washington Spirit traded their second-overall dispersal draft selection for Sky Blue FC's first-overall selection. In return for moving up one place, Washington traded away a conditional first-round selection and their natural second-round selection in the 2019 NWSL College Draft. The second trade saw the Seattle Reign FC trade their natural first-round pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft for the Orlando Pride's eighth- and eleventh-overall selections in the dispersal draft.

USWNT midfielder and #1 selection in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, Rose Lavelle, is expected to be picked first in the dispersal draft. | Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello - Getty Images

There are no trades allowed during the draft, so the final draft order for the first round is as follows:

The selections from the 2018 Boston Breakers dispersal draft