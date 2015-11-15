Fed Cup Final: Karolina Pliskova's Win Over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Sends Final To A Deciding Doubles Match
Photo Credit: Paul Zimmer

Following the three set victory of Maria Sharapova over Petra Kvitova, the hopes of the host nation fell on the shoulders of Karolina Pliskova. The world number 11 has only played a handful of Fed Cup rubbers in her career and came into this weekend fatigued from a grueling season but she summoned all her fight to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Pliskova's serve and forehand: the decided factors

The first set of the match saw only a single break of serve coming in the middle of the set, with Pliskova consolidating her advantage thanks to her powerful serve. The 6'1 Czech player led the 2015 WTA Tour in number of aces and was able to produce five in the opening set, aided by the quick indoor surface of the O2 Arena in Prague. Serving up 5-4, Pliskova was able to save break points showing that despite the pressure of the must-win match, she could remain collected and play some clutch tennis. The forehand winner below, one of eleven in the set, exemplifies the combination of power and control she used to win the first set handily. 