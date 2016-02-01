Fed Cup: Nomination Change For Germany As Anna-Lena Groenefeld Takes Julia Goerges' Place

The 2014 Fed Cup finalists are heading to Lepizig without Auckland Finalist Julia Goerges, but adding doubles specialist Anna-Lena Groenefeld to the roster instead. They will open their 2016 World Group campaign against probably the strongest Swiss team in years.

Julia Goerges Out of Fed Cup

The world number 53 had a great start to the season in Australia, but she won't continue now in Europe as knee tenontitis will let her out of the first Fed Cup tie against Switzerland. Goerges seemed a good choice for the Germans as she could help the team a lot after some really decent appearances in Australia. Unfortunately, she had to pull out after suffering from knee tendontitis. She will be getting replaced by Anna-Lena Groenefeld. This was one of the best starts of the year by Julia in recent years. She made the final in Auckland, which was her first since Linz back in 2012. Goerges also made the semifinals of the Australian Open doubles tournament with Karolina Pliskova. This will be the first tie that she has missed since the 2013 World Group Play Offs against Serbia.

Groenefeld Subbed In

Experienced doubles specialist Anna-Lena Groenefeld was recruited to assist the German team this weekend, replacing Goerges. The 30-year-old has been part of the German team since the 2014 semifinal doubles rubber and last won one during the 2013 World Group Play-offs with Sabine Lisicki. However, she has been a member of the team many times and is surely an experience boost, especially in terms of doubles. The German plays only doubles in the tour and started the year well in general lines, making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with Coco Vandeweghe.

Last year's semifinalists head to Lepizig to host the tie against certainly one of the dark horses for the Fed Cup this year, the powerful Swiss team. The team will consist of newly crowned Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic, Annika Beck and the latest addition, Anna-Lena Groenefeld. On the other side of the net, Switzerland will have the support of their big names in singles, Belinda Bencic and Timea Bacsinszky, while Victorija Golubic and doubles world number one and one of the greats of the sport, Martina Hingis will be there as well.