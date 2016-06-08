VAVEL exclusive: Interview with Stanford star Carol Zhao
Zhao going for a forehand during the NCAA championships. (Picture credits: Stanforddaily.com)

Carol Zhao isn't your ordinary college student. She's an international level tennis player, a world-class singer/guitarist, and YET manages to take out time to ace her grades at the Mecca of colleges: Stanford, where she's currently pursuing a B.S in science, technology, and society. This Beijing-born Canadian player is all of 20 and is already turning heads on both the college circuit and the pro tour.

In a classic comeback story, she led the 15th ranked Cardinal to their first NCAA win since 2013, bagging the national 26th position in the ITA singles ranking in the process(despite only joining the team in late March, preferring to concentrate on the pro tour).

Exceptional 2015 Season

Earlier this year, she'd bagged the coveted no. 1 national singles ranking, a no. 2 national doubles ranking, along with a gold in doubles with Dabrowski at the Pan-Am Games.

In 2015, she won 15 out of her last 16 matches and reached the NCAA Singles final (becoming the first Canadian since 1998 to achieve that), and also has a record of being a three-time ITA All-American. In what is believed to be her last ever college match, she suffered a rare loss, but still ends with a phenomenal 76-16 W/L record, and a mindblowing 38- 14 record against nationally ranked opponents.

Zhao after leading her team to victory (Picture credits: Getty)
Zhao with her NCAA singles runner's up trophy in 2015 ( Picture credits: @NCAA)
In her sophomore year, she played all matches at the number one spot, was an ITA All-American in singles and doubles, captured the USTA/ITA Northwest Regional Championships crown, and along with Taylor Davidson, earned the prestigious title of 'Pac-12 Doubles Team of the Year' (Stanford's first since 2006) after triumphing in the Pac-12 championship, after which they finished the year off as ranked No. 2 in America.

