Injured Simona Halep withdraws from Connecticut Open

After two weeks of back-to-back tournament finals, Simona Halep has decided to withdraw from the Connecticut Open. In just two weeks, the World No.1 has played 10 matches. She defeated Sloane Stephens to win Montreal earlier in August, and fell 6-2, 6-7 (6), 2-6 to Kiki Bertens in the Western and Southern Open on Sunday.

“I didn’t expect [to reach the finals in Cincinnati],” Halep said. “I was on a holiday because I was really empty, emotional, after the French Open and Wimbledon. Maybe because I was relaxed I was able to play my best tennis.”

Big Moment In Halep's Career

The Romanian accepted a wildcard into the Connecticut Open in late July. She last played in the tournament in 2014, where she fell in the second round. In 2013, Halep defeated Kvitova to win the title—one she calls, “one of her biggest tournaments won at that moment.”

The number one seed was slated to face qualifier Camila Giorgi in the second round. Monday morning, however, she decided to withdraw and rest ahead of the US Open.

“This tournament was really important just to play matches and to think about the title. The court [here] fits me. I really wanted to play but my Achilles is so sore from two weeks of many matches,” Halep said.

Belinda Bencic, who fell to Dayana Yastremska in the final round of qualifying, will take the Lucky Loser spot to replace the top seed.