Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

WTA New Haven: Mixed results for seeds in opening round

WTA New Haven: Mixed results for seeds in opening round

Day two of first round action at the Connecticut Open saw the No.3 seed Petra Kvitova advance to the second round in straight sets and fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova fall to a former world No. 8.

haley-hunt
Haley Hunt

Johanna Konta def. Laura Siegemund 6-2, 7-5

Monday’s meeting marked just the second between the pair, with Siegemund capturing both wins: 2017 in Madrid and 2015 at ITF Pelham. 

Konta, making her main draw debut in New Haven, lost in the first round last week in Cincinnati. Siegemund, meanwhile, was competing in her first hardcourt event of the summer after playing only on clay since Roland Garros.

The first set was controlled almost exclusively by Konta, who made 70 percent of her first serves, won 93 percent of her first service points, and did not face a break point. The World No.46 opened the match with a break over the German and later raced to a 4-0 lead. Thirty-one minutes later, the Brit hit her fourth ace to close out a decisive first set.

Johanna Konta prepares to serve | Getty Images Sport | Maddie Meyer
Johanna Konta prepares to serve | Getty Images Sport | Maddie Meyer

The next set began in a similar fashion, with Konta breaking Siegemund again in the opening game. As the set progressed, Siegemund's level began to rise. The German fought back to level the set at 3-3–her first break of the match—after Konta double-faulted down break point. 

“What she’s very good at is fighting her way in, and she did that,”  Konta said. “It was a very close second set and I just had to keep trusting the kind of tennis that I was playing.”

As points grew longer and Siegemund's confidence rose, the momentum appeared to be swinging in favor of the German and heading towards a deciding set. However, a pair of double faults at the latter end of the set gave Konta the opportunity to level play again and book her spot in the second round.

Konta will face former world No.6 Carla Suarez Navarro next.

“[Suarez Navarro] can do a lot with the ball. It’ll be a good opportunity again for me to just compete the best I can,” Konta said.

Ekaterina Makarova def. No.4 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-3

Pliskova, though trailing in the head-to-head 1-3, won the most recent of the pair’s four meetings: a straight sets victory in Miami. Monday, however, the Czech struggled to challenge the former World No.8. 

Despite starting a new coaching partnership with Rennae Stubbs in Cincinnati, the Czech was unable to find her consistency or control play. She hit 21 unforced errors to just 14 winners, failed to convert on all three break chances, and made just 48 percent of her first serves.

Makarova waves to the crowd after defeating Pliskova | Getty Images Sport | Maddie Meyer
Makarova waves to the crowd after defeating Pliskova | Getty Images Sport | Maddie Meyer

“[Pliskova is] a very tough opponent. She’s a big server,” Makarova said. “It’s very important to be focused on your serve and hold is aggressively and it was working today so I was very happy to get through.”

Makarova will meet Magdalena Rybarikova next, who defeated Coco Vandeweghe after the American retired in the third set.

No.3 Petra Kvitova def. Agnieszka Radwanska: 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

In the featured match of the night session, three-time champion (2012, 2014, 2015) Kvitova faced 2016 champion Radwanska for their 13th meeting, and their third in New Haven. The Czech led the head-to-head 7-5, with the pair splitting straight sets wins over one another in 2015 and 2016 in New Haven. 

The battle between past Connecticut Open champions swung heavily in Kvitova favor during the first set, while Radwanska struggled to redirect the pace of her opponent’s balls on a fast-paced court that played into Kvitova’s strengths.

I did not want to be on the court much longer to play with [Radwanska], obviously," Kvitova said. "It’s always a challenge to play her…When she played longer she just played better and better.”

Kvitova celebrates after defeating Radwanska
Kvitova celebrates after defeating Radwanska

With Kvitova struggling on serve in the next set, Radwanska earned her first break of the match to achieve a 3-1 lead. However, the Czech continued fighting to force a tiebreaker, where she raced to a 3-0 lead that helped her to close out the match in straight sets.

I think of course when you are coming somewhere when you know you are playing good tennis it helps you,” Kvitova said. “The confidence is there, so it’s important as well.”

Kvitova is set to face qualifier Zarina Diyas in the second round.

Other results:

Dayana Yastremska def. Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-3

Zarina Diyas def. Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-3

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    14 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    14 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    15 days ago