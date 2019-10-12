Johanna Konta qualifies for the WTA Elite Trophy

A resurgent season from Johanna Konta saw her breaking new grounds in her career, re-labelling herself as one of the forces not to be reckoned with. She is one of the five players who are announced to have successfully qualified for the WTA Elite Trophy. The Brit started 2019 outside the top-40 and her poor form looked destined to plague her once again, but a stellar clay-court season coupled with several good Major runs saw her return the top-20 and now, nearing closer to a return to the top-10.

Konta was nearing an exit from the top 50 in the rankings after yet another dismal start to the season, but she found life in her game on clay, ironically. Runner-up finishes in Rabat and Rome saw her game spring back into motion, with her hard work finally being rewarded with a breakthrough semifinal run at Roland Garros.

It was a fantastic clay-court season for Konta | Photo: Clive Brunskill

Quarterfinal appearances soon followed at Wimbledon and the US Open and despite some mediocre results at WTA events in the midst, Konta finds herself ranked 11th on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard. However, her participation in Zhuhai is in serious doubt as she has been inactive since Flushing Meadows, withdrawing from all the Asian events and is not scheduled to play any other tournaments.