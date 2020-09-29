French Open Matteo Berrettini cruises past Vasek Pospisil

Matteo Berrettini is through to round two of the French Open after beating Vasek Pospisil quite handily.

First set :

Both players were able to hold serve comfortably in the first set until the third game when Berrettini started making inroads on the Pospisil serve. He would get the first breakpoint of the match at 2-2 when the Canadian would return a shot into the net.

The Vernon, BC native would save the first one with a big serve but after losing a long rally to set up another one for Rome native he would break with a great passing shot with Pospisil at the net. It would remain on serve until the 76th ranked player was serving to stay in the set and would give the 8th ranked player two set points and he would be able to win the first set as Pospisil would hit a forehand into the net to take it 6-3.

Martin Bureau

Second set :

The second set was a little more straight forward with the Italian starting to take over the match and playing some dominating tennis. He again would hold the first game of the set with a love service game and would earn three break points in the next as he was doing a good job at forcing mistakes from the Canadian.

He would break and hold to take a commanding 3-0 lead and it was looking like this match could be over pretty quickly. He would break once again as Pospisil would miss two forehands in a row to give him a 4-0 lead and Berrettini would manage to hold serve again to make it 5-0.

The Italian had chances to win a 6-0 set but the Canadian was doing his best to stay in the game and doing a good job at attacking the net saving breakpoints. He would eventually hold to make it 5-1 for the 8th ranked player who would serve it out and with a big serve at 40-30 to win it 6-1.

Martin Bureau

Third set :

The third set started off almost the same as the second with the Monte Carlo resident earning three more break points but the Freeport, Bahamas resident would save all three hitting three big winners. He would be able to hold and in the next game have his first break point of the match when he forced the Italian to make an unforced error.

Berrettini would save it with a huge second serve and would be able to hold to stay on serve. This set was the most competitive we had seen so far with both players playing long rallies and forcing errors from their opponent or hitting winners.

At 2-2 the Italian would have more chances to break and this game was back and forth. The Canadian would save the first one forcing the error from Berrettini and the second after a 16 shot rally that he won by hitting a big forehand winner.

The Rome native would have more breakpoints at 3-3 and would manage to convert when the Canadian would serve two double faults back to back. He would end up smashing his racquet in frustration and anger.

Berrettini would hold to lead 5-3 and then broke Pospisil serve for the final time forcing the Canadian to hit a shot long to win the match. He will next face Lloyd Harris in the second round after he beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets.