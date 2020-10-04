French Open: Elina Svitolina Cruises past Caroline Garcia

Elina Svitolina who was the highest seed left in the women's draw after the loss of Simona Halep earlier today is through to the Quarter-Finals of the French Open after beating French native Caroline Garcia in straight sets 6-1, and 6-3.

Top seed domination :

Svitolina started the better of the two players and had early break chances in the first game and she would convert to take an early 1-0 lead forcing the error from Garcia.

She would follow it up with a love service game and have more break chances when she Garcia served an untimely double fault. Once again, Svitolina would break forcing the error from her French opponent to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

The 26-year-old Frenchwomen would respond in the next game getting a breakpoint and converting on it, as the Ukrainian sent a ball into the net to make it 3-1. The world number five would immediately respond with another break of her own and then holding a love service game to make it 5-1.

The Odessa, Ukraine native would have three set points on Garcia's serve and would break once more to take the first set 6-1.

Garcia was no match for her top seed opponent (Photo Credit Julian Finney)

Finishing the Frenchwomen :

The second set was much of the same, as the number three seed would hold her opening service game quite easily and have early break chances once again in the next game.

Garcia would save two breakpoints one with a great volley at the net and the second one with a great forehand winner. The third time proved to be the charm for Svitolina has she would break for the first time in the set with a return winner down the line.

The Lyon resident would get a chance to go back on serving earning a breakpoint after a great rally that she finished with a smash at the net. She would break the next point with a lob that would just land in.

The Ukrainian would respond immediately by earing three breakpoints in the next game and would break the Frenchwomen again forcing the error to make it 3-1.

The next three games went with serve, and at 5-2 Garcia was serving to stay in the match. She would end up holding, forcing her opponent to serve out and finally defeating her in 63 minutes.

What's next?

Svitolina spoke after the match about being the highest remaining seed in the women draw:

"Yes, it's the highest seed but no one is going to give me the trophy. I have to work for it. I try to not look so far ahead. I have my next match and that's what matters the most and I try to prepare because every match is important".

Speaking of that next match, she will face Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.