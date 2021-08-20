Rafael Nadal out for the remainder of 2021

20-time major champion Rafael Nadal announced he will not be playing for the rest of the 2021 season due to a lingering foot injury. The Spaniard last played at the Citi Open, losing to Lloyd Harris in three sets. After that, he decided to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Canada and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

This marks the second consecutive year Nadal has not played at the US Open, having not played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyd Harris defeated Nadal in his last match of 2021

Nadal Speaks On His Injury

The Spaniard took the time to tweet about the significance and impact of his injury.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately, I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.

After having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I think it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well. It's a year that I've missed things that matter a lot to me, like Wimbledon, like the Olympics, and the United States Open is going to be now, like many other events that are also important to me and in view of the fact that during this last year I have not had the ability to train and prepare and compete in the way that I really like do it.

In the end, I come to the conclusion that what I need is time to recover, change a series of things, try to understand what has been the evolution of their feet in recent times, it is not a new injury, it is an injury that I have had since 2005 and it has prevented me from developing my sports career during all these years.

If it is true that I have been for a while that things are not going as they should, as we would all like, and it is time to make decisions, seek a slightly different type of treatment to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years.

I am with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible form to keep competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I've done all these years. I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort because this can be achieved.

I will work as hard as I can to make it happen. Thank you in advance for all the support, understanding and all your expressions of affection that are very important and more in difficult times like these.I promise you what I am going to do is work hard to try to continue enjoying this sport for a while longer. A big hug to all."

Major Withdrawals

Nadal's absence marks more key withdrawals from the last major of the year in New York. Former champions Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, and Roger Federer have also withdrawn. Federer has opted for another knee surgery after he continues to have issues.