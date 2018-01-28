Curran five-for leads England to 12-run win, handing them a 4-1 ODI series victory in Australia

Tom Curran starred with the ball as England claimed victory by 12 runs in the fifth ODI against Australia at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.

Having already wrapped-up the series, England's bowlers only had 259 runs to defend, but after Curran caught Marcus Stoinis on the boundary for 87, his bowling came to the fore as he knocked over the tail to claim the 4-1 series victory.

Curran celebrates one of his five wickets (image source: Paul Kane - CA, via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Joe Root had top-scored with 62 to lead England to 259, with Australia's AJ Tye taking 5-46 to restrict the tourists to under 300.

Tye hauls in tourists after top-order make strong start

After being inserted by Aussie skipper Steve Smith, England got off to a flyer during the powerplay, with Jason Roy in particular taking a shine to the new ball's. The Surrey opener, who was purchased by the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL auction cracked eight boundaries before he became Tye's first victim one run short of a half-century.

Fellow opener Jonny Bairstow reached 44 before he was bowled by Mitchell Starc, with Alex Hales joining him in the changing room after falling for 35 in the 27th over to leave England well-placed at 151-3.

Root only hit two boundaries during his innings, but after seeing Eoin Morgan (3), Jos Buttler (21) and Moeen Ali (6) all fall relatively cheaply around him, he was forced to reign in his batting ahead of the final overs.

Adil Rashid and Curran both offered support to the Test skipper, adding double-figure scores, but with Tye returning to bring an end to the innings with three wickets at the death, England were all out for 259 with 14 balls unused.

Stoinis blasts Aussies into position of strength after early loss of Warner

Having failed to defend a low total in the fourth ODI, England knew early wickets were needed, and Curran gave them the perfect start, yorking David Warner for just 15.

Marcus Stoinis hit an impressive 89 for the Aussies (image source: Mark Nolan via Getty Images)

Stoinis then came to the crease at an elevated position of three, and came out firing, clearing the ropes on a couple of occasions during the early portion of his innings. A perfect shy at the stumps from captain Morgan accounted for the wicket of Travis Head for 22, before Moeen accounted for the key wicket of Smith for just 12.

Ali then took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for 13, before the previously exiled Glenn Maxwell joined Stoinis in the middle. The pair added 56 in 10 overs to move Australia into a seemingly winning position, before Curran took a diving long catch to bring Stoinis' knock to an end for 87.

Curran dismisses lower order to hand England 4-1 win

The 22-year-old then trapped Maxwell LBW and had Starc caught behind for a duck during his next over, with Ali then returning to have Tye caught as England closed in on a 4-1 series win.

Curran celebrates a wicket with his England teammates (image source: Mark Nolan via Getty Images)

Tim Paine was Australia's last hope, and alongside Adam Zampa he added 33 and took the game to the final few overs, with England suddenly having to account for an illness to Jake Ball.

With Ball ailing, but still having to bowl, it was crucial that Curran kept up the pressure at the other end, and after bowling Zampa for 11, he disturbed the stumps once more with the second ball of the 49th over to remove Paine for 34 and rubber-stump an excellent series for the English side.