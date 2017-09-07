England vs West Indies, Third Test - Day One: Ben Stokes leads rampant pace attack before tourists strike back

After West Indies' stunning last gasp victory against England at Headingley, attentions turned to the 'Home of Cricket' as the hosts looked to prevent a surprise series defeat against the depleted Caribbean outfit.

Anderson takes advantage of perfect swing conditions

The tourists won the toss and elected to bat in a confident move under overcast conditions. Yet the premier opening bowling attack of James Anderson and Stuart Broad were keen to strike early and the former broke the deadlock with just eighteen runs on the board.

After being dropped by Alistair Cook on three, Kraigg Brathwaite never settled at the crease against the swing of Anderson. Cook's missed opportunity only temporarily halted Anderson's race towards 500 wickets as Jonny Bairstow eventually captured the West Indies opener for just ten.

Kieran Powell was looking more comfortable at the other end, leaving the ball well and flicking shots to the boundary when opportunities arose. Yet it took just 20 minutes for Anderson to strike again as Kyle Hope edged behind to Bairstow without scoring. West Indies went into lunch on 35-2 and Anderson ominously poised to reach another landmark after picking up wicket number 499.

Roland-Jones and Stokes tear through the middle order

As the sun began to peer through the clouds, West Indies began to formulate a response through Powell and the in-form Shai Hope. The pair made a sturdy half-century stand in 96 balls as Joe Root swapped his bowlers around.

Yet the breakthrough came an hour into the afternoon session as the returning Toby Roland-Jones took the third wicket at a crucial time. Hope was looking set on 29 but edged behind as Cook held on with sheer relief and delight after his earlier mishap.

That wicket sparked the instant downfall of Powell in the following over. Sitting on 39, the opener tried to drive Ben Stokes back down the ground but the England all-rounder stooped low to take an excellent catch and leave the tourists on 78-4.

West Indies were in desperate need of a partnership but Jermaine Blackwood made a rash decision to try and counter-attack. The naturally aggressive batsman looked to swipe Roland-Jones over the boundary but completely missed an accurate line and length delivery as he was bowled for just one.

Roston Chase was much more reserved with his innings, going 24 balls without scoring midway through his contribution of 18. Yet the outcome was the same as those who went before him with Stokes dismissing the all-rounder with a perfect swinging delivery.

There is an old adage in cricket that "one wicket often follows another" and that was the case again just five minutes later in the same over. Wicketkeeper Jimmy Dowrich took 18 balls to get off the mark and scored just one before Cook scooped him at slip off another tempting delivery from Stokes. Dowrich now has just ten runs in five innings on the tour.

With the fiery partnership of Stokes and Anderson ending the afternoon session, it was all about holding on for Jason Holder and Devendra Bishoo. The former was lucky to keep his wicket in tact before tea as Root dropped an outside edge diving away to his left. The pair returned to the dressing room with West Indies flagging at 119-7.

 