2019 Cricket World Cup: England confirm 15-man squad - as Willey and Denly miss  out

England have confirmed their 15-man squad for the forthcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup, with three changes from the provisional list they announced last month.

David Willey, Joe Denly and Alex Hales have all been denied a chance to represent their country in a global tournament on home soil - albeit Hales' omission is as a result of the recent news breaking of his second failed drugs test - with Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and James Vince being the men to benefit from the trio's exclusion.

England squad for 2019 Cricket World Cup in England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk) Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid , Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Archer inclusion expected

Such is the hype surrounding young all-rounder Archer, having impressed in T20 competitions all around the world, that it was always predicted he would make the final cut, with his 90 mph capabilities with ball in hand - not to mention athletic fielding ability and powerful batting capacity - providing a complete package rarely seen before in English cricket.

As he was born and raised in Barbados, only qualifying for England due to his father's heritage, he initially had not been able to represent the Three Lions having not yet completed the seven-year residency period necessary to do so.

However, the ECB changed their protocol earlier this year to only a three-year stint allowing for national selection, meaning the 24-year-old has now been able to make his international debut.

Willey misses out

As is always the case, there has to be an unlucky party - and here it is left-armer Willey.

He has been a crucial part of the squad that has seen England rocket to number one in the world in 50-over cricket, with his early ability to extract rare swing giving his side an extra bowling dimension.

When it became apparent that Archer was to be able to play in the tournament, and with the clamber for him to be picked, attention immediately turned to who would make way.

If talk is to be believed then it was between Willey and fellow pacemen Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett in the fight to stay in the squad - and it is the Yorkshireman who has ultimately lost the battle.

Dawson favoured to Denly

Kent batsman Denly had initially been part of the squad primarily for his ability with the bat, with his part-time leg-spin being seen as something of a bonus.

Yet it soon became clear that he was seen as the back-up spinner to Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, however he failed to impress, bowling only six overs and taking no wickets in the recent ODI series at home to Pakistan.

Fellow spinner Dawson has been in sublime form for his county Hampshire in the domestic 50-over competition, snaring 18 wickets and averaging 45 when batting. His ability as a genuine wicket-taking slow option, whilst also being a handy batsman, is ultimately what tipped the balance in his favour.