2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: Afghanistan

Squad list

Gulbadin Naib (capt), Asghar Afghan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Lining up for only their second Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan will be looking to stamp their mark on the tournament and demonstrate their undoubtable talents to the world.

Having qualified for the competition through winning the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier - played between the teams ranked from eighth to twelfth in the One-Day International world rankings, with the top two teams progressing - they possess a number of supremely talented individuals within their ranks.

If taken lightly, then they are capable of causing a shock or two.

Gun Batter - Mohammad Shahzad

Powerful wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has the potential to cause destruction with bat in hand.

The 32-year-old averages 34.43 in the 50-over game , scoring at a strike rate of 88.68 runs scored per 100 balls faced; perhaps a clearer indication as to his ability is the fact that he scores at 134.81 in the IT20 format.

With six hundreds and 14 half-centuries from 82 innings', he will be desperate to increase these figures on the biggest stage of them all.

Bowling Supremo - Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the young stars capable of lighting up the World Cup with his array of mystery deliveries.

The 18-year-old has a plethora of experience all around the world despite his tender age, having plyed his trade in Twenty20 competitions such as the Australian Big Bash, Indian Premier League and English T20 Blast.

He has already attained 51 ODI wickets in just 30 matches, at an outstanding average of 20 runs conceded per wicket taken and best figures of 5/50.

Star Man - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the global superstars of the current age, ranked as the number one T20 bowler on the planet.

The leg-spinner has bamboozled, beguiled and beaten batsmen all over the world with his smorgasbord of deliveries, and currently has 125 ODI scalps from his 59 matches played, with a best of 7/18 at a quite frankly staggering average of 15.33.

He holds a unique ability to put batsmen in a trance and make them dance to his tune, such is his control and variation of line, length and spin. He is the one Afghanistan bowler of whom opposing batting line-ups will likely look to simply contain as opposed to attack.