Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Oval thriller  

A nervous New Zealand maintained their unbeaten start to the 2019 Cricket World Cup with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Bangladesh at The Oval.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side, who beat South Africa in their record-breaking first match, batted first but were bowled out for 244, with Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring for the Tigers with 62.

The Kiwi's looked to have control of the match at 160-3, but some error-strewn batting allowed Bangladesh back into the game before Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson limped New Zealand over the line.

Henry repeats Cardiff heroics

In front of a partisan Bangladeshi crowd, Tamim Iqbal and Souyma Sarkar looked set to get the Tigers off to a strong start, before Matt Henry clean-bowled Sarkar for 25 and had Iqbal (24) caught at mid-wicket quickly after.

Just like on many occasions, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim started to rebuild the innings, until Rahim was run out when looking for an unlikely quick single for 19.

Shakib raced away to his second consecutive fifty but fell victim to Colin De Grandhomme for 64 when attempting to cut away a full ball.

Kiwi's captain Kane Williamson brought back Henry into the attack, and some well-disciplined bowling from New Zealand meant no Bangladeshi batsman apart from Shakib were able to score above 29.

Henry finished off his fine spell with two wickets in two balls to bowl Bangladesh out for a meagre 244 in 49.2 overs.

Veteran Taylor stamps his class on the match

It was expected to be a simple chase for the Black Caps, but they found themselves in trouble when both Martin Guptill (25) and Colin Munro (24) were removed by Shakib in the opening 10 overs.

Controversy followed, and many thought Kane Williamson was run out in the 12th over, only for replays to show Rahim had dislodged the bails without the ball.

Williamson capitalised on his reprieve and helped New Zealand take control of the match by sharing a century stand with Taylor.

But Mehedi Hasan turned the game on its head once more, removing Williamson (40) and Tom Latham (0) in the same over.

Taylor re-organised the Kiwi batting wobble, showing why he has 20 ODI centuries to his name, but edged behind of Mosaddek Hussain for a gritty 82, and left New Zealand just 18 runs short of victory.

However, a reckless Black Caps gifted Bangladesh a route back into the game, with De Grandhomme (25) falling victim to Mohammad Saifuddin and Jimmy Neesham (25) picking out long-off to leave New Zealand eight wickets down.

Mitchell Santner then coolly dispatched the first ball of the 48th over for four to hand New Zealand the win, and put them top of the World Cup table.

Celebrations were subdued from the victorious side, knowing they will have to put in an improved performance against Afghanistan on Saturday.

While Bangladesh, who suffered their first defeat in the tournament, will look to shock hosts England when they meet in Cardiff on the same day.