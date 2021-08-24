England vs India: Third Test preview

After a stunning victory in the second Test India captain Virat Kohli has promised that his side will "not take a step backwards" as they prepare to take on England once again at Headingley on Wednesday.

Kohli's team produced a sensational comeback on the final day at Lord's to complete a thumping 151 run win and now bring a 1-0 series advantage with them to Leeds.

In response to the defeat, Joe Root again looks likely to make several changes to his England side with the Three Lions in desperate need of a victory to get back into the five-match contest.

Malan set for Test comeback after English top order struggles again

After another dismal display with the bat in which England's top three collectively amassed just 69 runs across the Lord's Test, the home sides selectors have chosen to recall Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan - who is set to play his first Test match since 2018.

The 33-year-old, who is currently ranked as the worlds number one T20I batter, averages 27.84 across his 15 Test's with one century to his name - scored against Australia during the 2017/18 Ashes tour.

Despite largely being renowned for his exploits in the white-ball side of the game, Malan can boast an impressive record in the longer form in recent seasons - averaging 56.78 since the summer of 2019 and hitting a 199 in his most recent innings.

Malan himself, however, seems to have been taken slightly be surprise at his recall to the Test setup saying:

"Sometimes you say the right things but don't believe it will happen.

"You want to prove yourself wrong, that you can actually play at this level for an extended period of time.

"I know I can play Test cricket, this is an unbelievable opportunity to get another crack at it."

The left-hander looks set to slot into the side at number three in the order with Haseeb Hameed looking likely to open after Dom Sibley was dropped from the squad.

England lose another seamer as Wood ruled out of headingley Test

To add to the selection headache Root has at the top of the order his side are also facing issues at the other end.

Mark Wood, one of the standout players for the hosts at Lord's after taking five wickets during the game, has joined Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes on England's list of injured quicks after sustaining a shoulder injury.

As a result it is expected that one of Craig Overton or Saqib Mahmood will take Wood's place in the line up, though, the decision as to which will play will likely not be taken until the morning of the game.

27-year-old Overton has previously played 4 Test's for England, the most recent of which was in the 2019 Ashes series, and has taken nine wickets at an average 44.77.

Lancashire's Mahmood, however, is yet to make his Test debut but has already shown red-hot form for England this summer after his man of the series performance in their ODI series against Pakistan in July.

England predicted XI: Burns, Hameed, Malan, Root (C), Bairstow, Buttler (WK), Ali, S Curran, Robinson, Overton, Anderson

Thakur returns to fitness and Ashwin in contention for recall for tourists

After their remarkable performance on the final day of the second Test gave them the advantage in the series, India have also been bolstered by the return to fitness of seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Thakur, who took four wickets in the opening Test at Trent Bridge, was ruled out from featuring at Lord's but now gives captain Kohli a dilemma regarding the selection of his pace bowlers after being brought back into the fold.

Ravichandran Ashwin is also in contention to make a return to the side after missing out on playing in the first two games.

The 34-year-old spinner, who is currently ranked as the number two Test bowler in the world, may be hopeful of a recall with talk of a flat pitch at Headingley and hot weather forecast throughout the five days.

Predicted India XI: Rahul, R Sharma, Pujara, Kohli (C), Rahane, Pant (WK), Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj

What the captains had to say:

Joe Root:

On Mark Wood's injury: "The news is frustrating for Mark and for us as a side, I thought he bowled really well at Lord’s.

“He gives us a real point of difference and added pace.

"We just have to deal with and it will provide an opportunity for someone else to step-up.”

On the recall of Dawid Malan: “I think Dawid will offer us a lot of experience in that top three.

“He has dealt with pressure situations, he has played in a massive series in Australia and been our leading run scorer out there, so we know that he is capable of big things in Test match cricket."

Virat Kohli:

On alleged sledging during the second Test: "This team is not going to back down and take a backward step when provoked.

"What is said on the field and what’s done in the moment, gives you extra motivation, as I said after the game, to get together as a team even more strongly.

"We play together, we play to win and we don’t let anyone or any opposition just take us lightly."