The Carolina Panthers are a American Football team based in Charlotte, North Carolina. They compete in the National Football League (NFL), playing in the National Football Conference (NFC) in the NFC South division.
The Panthers were announced as the 29th NFL franchise in 1993 and began play in the 1995 NFL season.
They are yet to win the Super Bowl however they have went to the big game twice.
On February 1, 2004 they lost a close game to the New England Patriots 32-29 in Super Bowl 38.
Most recently after a brilliant 2015 NFL Regular Season, going 15-1 they made it to Super Bowl 50 where on February 7, 2016 they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos.