Titles in Charleston and Cincinnati allowed Madison Keys to remain in the top-20 and qualify for Zhuhai for the third year in running....
The American and German face off in the last eight with a spot in the semifinals on the line....
It was a stunner from 5th seed Elina Svitolina as she stunned Madison Keys in the fourth round of the US Open, beating the home favourite 7-5, 6-4 to reach her first quarter...
Keys came from a break behind in both sets to capture her second title of the year ...
Keys outlasted her American compatriot for a spot in the final against Svetlana Kuznetsova. ...
The third Grand Slam of the year is set to start shortly, and there are several contenders in the women’s draw aiming to take the title when play begins at the ...
With five women able to finish the tournament as the world number one, and with there having been a very open season so far, the women’s singles at Roland Garros is set to create huge amount...
Kathy Rinaldi puts two top-15 players in her team as they prepare to take on Switzerland....
Madison Keys has confirmed her participation at the WTA Elite Trophy held in Zhuhai after an outstanding year which saw her reaching two Major semifinals....
Madison Keys is back to defend the title she won in 2017, with the tournament being held in San Jose for the first time after previously being held in Stanford. However, the American is up a...
Women's tennis currently is extremely different as compared to the past — but I believe this is just the start of a new, golden era for the sport....
29-year-old mum Evgeniya Rodina clinched the first top-20 win of her career after ousting 10th seed Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round...
Madison Keys faces a tricky but winnable opener at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, facing Ajla Tomljanovic to start her campaign at SW19....
Several intriguing storylines merge together over the coming weeks at the All England Club, with several women vying for the Wimbledon title when the tournament begins on Monday....
The inaugural Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic will welcome a world-class player field in July, most notably an appearance by Serena Williams....
In a rematch of the US Open final from last year, Stephens once again proved too strong for her countrywoman as she set up a meeting against Simona Halep in the final on Saturday....
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally regained her top form after beating Madison Keys 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, looking spectacular in her performance....
The defending champions look to reach the final against the homestanding French, who again will only be playing with three players....
The french team hosts the reigning champions in an interesting semifinal clash....
Another upset emerged from the results at the BNP Paribas Open as world number 14 and home favourite Madison Keys was stunned by wildcard Daniell...