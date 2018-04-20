Madison Keys faces a tricky but winnable opener at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, facing Ajla Tomljanovic to start her campaign at SW19....

29-year-old mum Evgeniya Rodina clinched the first top-20 win of her career after ousting 10th seed Madison Keys 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, reaching her...

Women's tennis currently is extremely different as compared to the past — but I believe this is just the start of a new, golden era for the sport....

Madison Keys is back to defend the title she won in 2017, with the tournament being held in San Jose for the first time after previously being held in Stanford. However, the American is up a...

Madison Keys has confirmed her participation at the WTA Elite Trophy held in Zhuhai after an outstanding year which saw her reaching two Major semifinals....

2018 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Preview: Garbine Muguruza looks to defend crown against arrray of contenders Oliver Dickson Jefford Several intriguing storylines merge together over the coming weeks at the All England Club, with several women vying for the Wimbledon title when...

WTA San Jose: Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka headline packed field Don Han The inaugural Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic will welcome a world-class player field in July, most notably an appearance by Serena Williams....

French Open: Sloane Stephens defeats Madison Keys to reach second Major final Oliver Dickson Jefford In a rematch of the US Open final from last year, Stephens once again proved too strong for her countrywoman as she set up a meeting against Simona Halep in the final on Saturday....

WTA Stuttgart: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova edges through tough fight, stuns Madison Keys in three sets Don Han Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally regained her top form after beating Madison Keys 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, looking spectacular in her performance....

Fed Cup semi-final preview: France vs USA John Lupo The defending champions look to reach the final against the homestanding French, who again will only be playing with three players....

Fed Cup semifinal preview: France vs United States Pavitra Ganesan The french team hosts the reigning champions in an interesting semifinal clash....

WTA Indian Wells: Wildcard Danielle Collins shocks Madison Keys in straight sets Don Han Another upset emerged from the results at the BNP Paribas Open as world number 14 and home favourite Madison Keys was stunned by wildcard Daniell...

WTA Doha: Madison Keys outclasses Wang Qiang in clinical display of aggressive tennis Don Han It was a flawless performance from Madison Keys who defeated Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-4 under an hour of play in the first-round of the Qatar Total Open...

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber back into the semifinals after impressive win over Madison Keys Liliana Martinez The 2016 champion, Angelique Kerber showed a display of solid tennis during her quarterfinal match against Madison Keys to reach the semifinals once again...

Australian Open: Madison Keys puts up offensive masterclass to defeat Caroline Garcia Don Han Madison Keys was clinical as she upset eighth seed Caroline Garcia in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, booking a quarterfinal spot i...

Australian Open: Madison Keys powers past Ana Bogdan Becky Walker The 17th seed overcame another challenge with relative ease to make it through to the second week....

WTA Brisbane: Johanna Konta claims excellent win over Madison Keys Don Han A high-quality match between Johanna Konta and Madison Keys saw the Brit prevailing in three sets, grabbing the important win on the first day of 2018....

WTA Brisbane first round preview: Johanna Konta vs Madison Keys Don Han Headlining the draw of the WTA Brisbane International, Johanna Konta will go up against the dangerous unseeded player Madison Keys in the opening round of the t...

2017 Season Review: Madison Keys breaks new ground but wrist continues to be an issue Don Han Madison Keys returns from a wrist injury and impressively reaches the US Open final but the American continues to get troubled by her injuries to...