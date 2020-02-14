Steve Bruce claimed that his Newcastle United side played better against eleven men than they did against ten man Southampton on Saturday afternoon....

The end of the 2019/20 Premier League season is edging closer meaning that the transfer rumours will begin being made. Which Newcastle United players deserve a new deal this...

The Magpies have a long list of players who are set to be free agents in the next 15 months if they are not handed new deals, with some big first...

After seeing a few academy graduates make the first team in the last year can anymore make the grade?...

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Saint-Maximin strike sinks Southampton at home again Nicholas Hughes Newcastle United completed a league double over Southampton courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin's late goal....

Southampton vs Newcastle United: Magpies can get more goals with new-look formation Alex Storey United travel to the south coast ahead of Saturday's clash in hope of a response to their Premier League slide - but rejuvenated from their midweek win - spirits are slightl...

Ritchie and Shelvey sign extensions until 2023 Aaron Hindhaugh Two of Newcastle's experienced and vital cogs have put pen to paper on new deals....

How an unlikely change may have saved Newcastle's season Aaron Hindhaugh Bruce has attempted to change formation drastically three times this season with two of those resulting in humiliations but he may have now cracked it....

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Newcastle United: A goal-fest at the Hawthorns as Magpies see off Championship table-toppers Alex Storey Newcastle progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2005 but they did it the hard way after a mini revival from the hosts in the second half. ...

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United preview: Magpies look to chase Wembley dream at the Hawthorns Liam Ryder West Bromwich Albion host Newcastle United with both sides aiming for a place in the last eight of the Emirates FA Cup...

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley: Dull stalemate satisfies both teams Jonny Bentley It wasn't a classic for those in those in the North East but there were elements of positivity to be shared. ...

Can Burnley make it their third win in a row? Kirshon Wilkins The Clarets travel to Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Newcastle are in lukewarm form at the minute with Burnley looking to continue their good form....

Saka staking his claim for a place in Southgate's squad Joshua Fletcher England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...

Is it time for Isaac Hayden to come back in the side? Alex Storey Eyebrows have been raised this past fortnight with the midfielder's absence from the starting eleven, and Newcastle fans may be hoping to see a couple of changes in midfield...

Will Dwight Gayle get one more chance to impress in the Premier League? Liam Ryder Dwight Gayle has found game time hard to come by for Newcastle United this season, with Steve Bruce continuing to stick with Joelinton in the Magpies' attack....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Steve Bruce bemoans lack of goal threat as his Newcastle side lose in the capital again Alex Storey After a sorry showing in the capital for the second weekend running, Newcastle were left to lick their wounds after being second best for the duration....

Newcastle United slump to another defeat against Crystal Palace Liam Ryder Newcastle's performance had supporters worried once again, as they went down 1-0 in South London....

How Isaac Hayden has become an integral player for Newcastle United Liam Ryder Despite not playing in Saturday's defeat to Arsenal, Isaac Hayden has been something of an ever-present for Newcastle United this season....

Arsenal boss Arteta: Champions League qualification is 'possible' after blitzing Newcastle 4-0 Layth Yousif EMIRATES: Arsenal dispatched Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday with an impressive second half blitz. Read on for what Mikel Arteta had to say after ...

Second half collapse sees Newcastle slump to Arsenal defeat Liam Ryder Newcastle United fell to a 4-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, as a poor second half showing sees Arsenal run riot....

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle: Mikel Arteta's impressive Gunners blow away sorry Newcastle Layth Yousif EMIRATES STADIUM: Arsenal hosted Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif's report. ...

Layth's Take: Arteta reveals what means more to him, attack or defence as he dismisses Emery's barbs Layth Yousif LAYTH'S TAKE: Read our latest Arsenal column from Layth Yousif after he quizzes Gunners boss Mikel Arteta at London Colney ahead of Newcastle United at the Emir...