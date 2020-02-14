The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...
After seeing a few academy graduates make the first team in the last year can anymore make the grade?...
The Magpies have a long list of players who are set to be free agents in the next 15 months if they are not handed new deals, with some big first...
The end of the 2019/20 Premier League season is edging closer meaning that the transfer rumours will begin being made. Which Newcastle United players deserve a new deal this...
Steve Bruce claimed that his Newcastle United side played better against eleven men than they did against ten man Southampton on Saturday afternoon....
Newcastle United completed a league double over Southampton courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin's late goal....
United travel to the south coast ahead of Saturday's clash in hope of a response to their Premier League slide - but rejuvenated from their midweek win - spirits are slightl...
Can Southampton win at home again to solidify their Premier League position?...
Two of Newcastle's experienced and vital cogs have put pen to paper on new deals....
Bruce has attempted to change formation drastically three times this season with two of those resulting in humiliations but he may have now cracked it....
Newcastle progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2005 but they did it the hard way after a mini revival from the hosts in the second half. ...
West Bromwich Albion host Newcastle United with both sides aiming for a place in the last eight of the Emirates FA Cup...
It wasn't a classic for those in those in the North East but there were elements of positivity to be shared. ...
The Clarets travel to Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Newcastle are in lukewarm form at the minute with Burnley looking to continue their good form....
England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...
Eyebrows have been raised this past fortnight with the midfielder's absence from the starting eleven, and Newcastle fans may be hoping to see a couple of changes in midfield...
Dwight Gayle has found game time hard to come by for Newcastle United this season, with Steve Bruce continuing to stick with Joelinton in the Magpies' attack....
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
After a sorry showing in the capital for the second weekend running, Newcastle were left to lick their wounds after being second best for the duration....
Newcastle's performance had supporters worried once again, as they went down 1-0 in South London....
Despite not playing in Saturday's defeat to Arsenal, Isaac Hayden has been something of an ever-present for Newcastle United this season....
EMIRATES: Arsenal dispatched Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday with an impressive second half blitz. Read on for what Mikel Arteta had to say after ...
Newcastle United fell to a 4-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, as a poor second half showing sees Arsenal run riot....
EMIRATES STADIUM: Arsenal hosted Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif's report. ...
LAYTH'S TAKE: Read our latest Arsenal column from Layth Yousif after he quizzes Gunners boss Mikel Arteta at London Colney ahead of Newcastle United at the Emir...
LONDON COLNEY: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been speaking ahead of hosting Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday....