Here's what Slaven Bilic had to say about the current promotion picture....

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last five....

Frank Lampard reveals all on Ross Barkley as he hails midfielder....

Back in 2012 Leeds United and Nottingham Forest combined to produce a ten-goal spectacle in a March midweek fixture. ...

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Charlton Athletic: Hosts stunned after abject display Chris Lincoln Forest were a shadow of the side that defeated Leeds on Saturday evening....

Sabri Lamouchi: Master of the clean sheet Chris Lincoln Nottingham Forest have moved within a point of the Championship top two with one of the best defensive records in the league, inspired by their manager....

Three strikers Nottingham Forest could still sign on a free transfer Adam Salter Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi could still add another striker to his squad, despite the closure of the transfer window. ...

Nottingham Forest: From the Second Division to champions of Europe Adam Salter Nottingham Forest achieved an unthinkable feat three decades ago. Here we take a look back at that miraculous journey....

Claudio Yacob set to depart Nottingham Forest Adam Salter Claudio Yacob is looking likely to be the latest departure from trentside as reports are suggesting that a loan move is on the horizon....

Can Nottingham Forest survive in the Premier league? Adam Salter Nottingham Forest have been sitting around the playoffs and automatic places for most of the season. The one question is, if they get promoted th...

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town preview: Can hapless Hatters spring a surprise at high-flying Forest? Jack Theaker With the midseason transfer window now halfway done, clubs across the Sky Bet Championship are vying to improve their squad. As Vavel UK takes a look at a game ...

Reading vs Nottingham Forest preview: Royals look to close five point gap on play off places Danyal Khan Mark Bowen's side face a Forest side who like Reading are looking to make play offs at the end of the season and are in a better position at the moment than the Royals....

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest preview: Forest look to move back into the top six when they travel to the Terriers Sam Jones Forest, without a win in their last four matches, travel to Huddersfield, a side unbeaten in their last two matches as they look to pull themselves away from a relegation ba...

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Play-off chasers clash at The City Ground Thomas Owen Nottingham Forest look to return to winning ways against a Sheffield Wednesday side unbeaten in their last four outings. ...

The Warm Down: Fight will only take Millwall so far Oscar O’Mara Millwall drew their fourth game of the season from a winning position on Friday night as they were left scrapping for a point with a late equaliser....

Millwall 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Lions deny Forest all three points in South London Alex Grace Lewis Grabban scores twice off the bench on his return to The Den but Forest denied all three points by late Aiden O'Brien equaliser. ...

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City preview: Can Bluebirds end away day hoodoo at high-flying Forest? Jack Theaker The Sky Bet Championship is getting closer to the half way point in the season. As VAVEL UK takes a look at a tie that could have bearings on the...

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Fifth meets sixth at Ashton Gate Thomas Owen Two teams currently occupying the play-off places meet on Saturday, as Nottingham Forest travel to Bristol City in search of a third straight win....