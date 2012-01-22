Magpies Downed by Dempsey

"Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd"

The French writer Voltaire wrote this poignant line in the 18th century but never has it been more relevant than today. Society and our world is immersed in doubts over debt and socio economic abilities and restraints. In football Newcastle United doubted their own ability and crumbled. When can you be certain of victory?

Only when the final whistle is anything certain in any sport and the Magpies fell apart to sheer motivation and drive from Martin Jol's team.

Leading 1-0 nil at half time and dominating the first half the mindset of indestructible set in, A lucky penalty break and the sheer force and ability of a player on top of his game and owning the ball led to a humilating loss.

This game was a wake up call, it showed that Newcastle can be the architects of their own downfall, it displayed a lack of experience as a top side with the weight of expectation on their shoulders. Teams like Man Utd and Chelsea enter every game expecting to win and they are used to the pressure and handling situations like a second half that turns against you and threatens to run away.

Pardew can take a postive from this encounter, the reality that no team deserves to win based on who they are or what they have acheived in the past, every game is an opportunity to prove to your club and your fans you are winners.

In life and in Sport nothing comes for costless, Ben Arfa gave energy and hope but as a team they lacked leadership, now the pressure becomes higher and the weight of expectation greater. Great teams show that with pressure comes diamonds.