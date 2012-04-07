Football Editor's European Focus

The Europa League, sometimes perceived to be the little brother of the Champions League, has entertained some of the biggest teams in world football this season. Manchester United, Manchester City, Besiktas, Ajax and Porto were all left by the wayside as Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Valenica and Sporting Lisbon marched their way through to the semis.

The dominance of Iberian teams in this competition has been helped considerably by the nature of their leagues. With Barcelona and Real Madrid leaving La Liga a two horse race and Porto and Benfica dictating the course of action in the Portugese league it has allowed Sporting, Athletic, Valencia and Atletico to focus solely on European glory.

The first semi-final sees two power houses of Spanish football, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, pitted against each other in what will be an enthralling contest. Both teams are in the top seven in their domestic league and promise some stylish and enthralling football. The same can be said for Sporting Lisbon and Athletic Bilbao; they have very little else to play for this season and they have poured time and resources into the competition.

The top table of European football has had some weird and wonderful games so far, leaving four teams who are capable of winning the trophy. Bayern Munich were always going to be a force to be reckoned and, along with Real Madrid, are having very succesful seasons domestically as well as in the early stages of this competition. As things stand both teams can take home their domestic titles and the icing on the cake would be a champions league success. With a phenomenal 13 European Cup victories between them, this tie will pit big names and big egos together.

Chelsea have ground out victory after victory to reach the last four once again, and now they must face Barcelona. Neither team are in strong positions to win their domestic leagues and will surely see this as their sole goal. Barcelona's success in recent years has been down to the skills and standards set by Xavi, Iniesta and Messi. These players have been at this point in the competition often before so their experience will be invaluable. The defending champions will be favourites going into this game and will be favourites to win overall. For Chelsea the Champions League still evades them and Lampard, Drogba and Terry know the clock is ticking on their chances of winning the cup. However with a recent scene of stability brought into the London team's rank they might just be able to pull off an upset.

It certainly hasn't been a conventional season when it comes to European football but it has been exciting. And these final eight games will be the most exciting of them all.