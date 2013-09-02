Transfer Deadline Day: How We Lived It
11:25. Some late transfers have just been revealed: Coentrao to Manchester United on loan; Marouane Felliani to Manchester United for £27 million; Lukaku to Everton on loan; and James McCarthy to Everton is looks set to be confirmed soon.

11.00. All over. The transfer window is shut. No deals for Manchester United, a hell of a lot of deals for Spurs, and one massive deal for Arsenal. Thanks for following with us here at VAVEL and we hope you enjoyed the coverage. - Harry

10.59. DONE DEAL. Queens Park Rangers confirm the season-long loan signing of Tottenham left back Benoit Assou-Ekotto and young central midfielder Tom Carroll.

10.58. More on Sessengnon to West Brom: It's a club record fee and he will join on a three-year deal.

10.57. It looks like we may be just about done.

10.51. The James McCarthy to Everton deal could be back on, it seems. Fellaini may still be off then? Who knows. Find out in the next 8 minutes.

10.47. Madness regarding the Ander Herrera deal. It now seems that it fell through as there were imposters posing as Manchester United officials!

10.45. I seem to have jinxed this. Whenever I say it's all quiet, it all kicks off but when I say it's kicking off it all goes quiet again. 15 minutes to go everyone!

10.44. Andy Goldstein reckons Hulk is off to Chelsea. That rings a bell..

10.42. Demba Ba's representatives say that there is interest from Tottenham, but Spurs are ademant that there is no interest.

10.41. The Spurs fans at Hotspur Way are singing songs for their techincal director Franco Baldini; possibly their best signing of the window.

10.39. It is understood that Gareth Barry has turned up at Everton's training ground ahead of a proposed move.

10.37. Maybe not. All quiet on the Western Front..

10.26 It's all kicking off now!

10.24 DONE DEAL. Stephane Sessengnon has joined West Brom from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

10.23. DONE DEAL. Mesut Ozil has officially joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.4 million. FINALLY!

10.21. DONE DEAL. Andrea Dossena has officially joined Sunderland from Napoli.

10.16. 44 minutes left. Marouane Fellaini has not arrived at Manchester United, and nothing is advancing with Mesut Ozil.

10.14. Big movement at West Brom. Romelu Lukaku is now very much expected to rejoin West Brom on season-long loan again. Stephane Sessengnon is about to sign for the club as well, from Sunderland.

10.11. More doom and gloom for the Red Devils: It looks like the Marouane Fellaini deal may not go through now either.

10.09. It is emerging that Manchester United did not want to pay the buyout clause for Ander Herrera. Unbelievable.

10.06. DONE DEAL. Liverpool have confirmed that Sunderland have signed Italian striker Fabio Borini on a season-long loan.

10.04. Guillem Balague believes that the Herrera deal is OFF. Big news. "It is completely dead. It's not going to happen. I'm sure details will come out in a few hours.'

9.59. Sunderland have reportedly pulled out of a possible loan deal for Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

9.57. DONE DEAL. Barnsley have completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender Peter Ramage on a season-long loan deal.

9.54. DONE DEAL. Southend have signed Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow on a one-month loan deal, subject to approval.

9.44. DONE DEAL. Nick Powell has signed for Wigan on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

9.40. Arsenal STILL haven't signed Mesut Ozil.

9.38. Another twist with the Romelu Lukaku situation. The Belgian is reportedly on his way to The Hawthorns to sign for West Brom on a permanent deal, as the player would prefer that than to go to Everton.

9.36. Martin Lipton of the Daily Mirror reports Chelsea are in no way interested in selling Demba Ba but Romelu Lukaku's proposed loan move to Everton could 'very much happen'.

9.32. It is thought there will be no late move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Júlio César, according to the player himself speaking from Brazil.

9.30. Thanks to Jack Gallagher for that previous coverage. Now it's Harry Davies (@SpursView) taking you through until that 11pm deadline.

9:20. Marseille have officially completed the signing of Florian Thauvin from LOSC Lille.

9:18. Beltrame has completed his loan move from Juventus to Bari.

9:13. Manchester United youngster, Nick Powell, looks set to join Wigan on loan.

9:06. According to the BBC, if Lukaku goes anywhere, he will go to Everton.

9:02. Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Fellaini's move to Manchester United has been completed.

8:55. Benoit Assou-Ekotto has confirmed that he has moved to QPR: "Let's go QPR ! I'll keep one eyes on u spurs hv a good luck this season #COYS *emoj**emoj**emoj**emoj*" note: I do not know how to do "emoj's".

8:54. Andrea Dossena has passed his medical at Sunderland, despite failing a medical at Torino just a few days ago. Sunderland must have just checked his temperature.

8:49. Hull City have agreed to part with £5 million for West Brom's Shane Long. Medical yet to be completed.

8:45. Lazio's director, Tare, has rejected claims that his club have signed PSV's Matavz. (ADP1113)

8:31. Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have increased their bid for Fernando Torres to 15 million euros plus Adebayor.

8:28. According to the BBC, Lukaku wants a loan move back to West Brom.

8:25. Joshua Guilavogui has also completed his move to Atletico Madrid from St. Etienne on a five year deal.

8:21. Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Toby Alderweireld from Ajax. The player has signed a four year deal with Atleti.

8:13. According to Marca, Real Madrid have rejected a 40 million euro bid for Sami Khedira from Manchester United.

8:07. The Times are reporting the Marouane Fellaini has handed in a transfer request.

8:00. Ander Herrera's release clause has yet to be paid by Manchester United for reported bureaucratic reasons.

7:56. Fellaini has left Everton's training ground. Is he heading to Manchester? We may soon find out!

7:48. Lazio are interested in Juventus' Fabio Quagliarella according to Sky Sport 24. (@adp113)

7:45. Talksport are reporting the Mesut Ozil's move to Arsenal has been completed. The club's are yet to confirm.

7:43. Luis Suarez confirms that he is staying at Liverpool: "I always said that if something came up, then fine, but if not, then I'd stay happily at Liverpool. And that's what I'm going to do. There were reports of several clubs signing me, but in the end I'm happy because I'm staying at Liverpool."

7:40. Chelsea has agreed terms with "one club", but the club is neither Tottenham Hotspur nor Arsenal; could it be Newcastle United? or maybe even Derry City? Find it here later!

7:39. Brandao has signed a new contract at St Etienne which will keep him at the club until 2015.

7:35. Still awaiting confirmation of Mesut Ozil's move to Arsenal...