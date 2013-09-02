Transfer Deadline Day: How We Lived It

11:25. Some late transfers have just been revealed: Coentrao to Manchester United on loan; Marouane Felliani to Manchester United for £27 million; Lukaku to Everton on loan; and James McCarthy to Everton is looks set to be confirmed soon.

10.59. DONE DEAL. Queens Park Rangers confirm the season-long loan signing of Tottenham left back Benoit Assou-Ekotto and young central midfielder Tom Carroll.

10.58. More on Sessengnon to West Brom: It's a club record fee and he will join on a three-year deal.

10.57. It looks like we may be just about done.

10.51. The James McCarthy to Everton deal could be back on, it seems. Fellaini may still be off then? Who knows. Find out in the next 8 minutes.

10.47. Madness regarding the Ander Herrera deal. It now seems that it fell through as there were imposters posing as Manchester United officials!

10.45. I seem to have jinxed this. Whenever I say it's all quiet, it all kicks off but when I say it's kicking off it all goes quiet again. 15 minutes to go everyone!

10.44. Andy Goldstein reckons Hulk is off to Chelsea. That rings a bell..

10.42. Demba Ba's representatives say that there is interest from Tottenham, but Spurs are ademant that there is no interest.

10.41. The Spurs fans at Hotspur Way are singing songs for their techincal director Franco Baldini; possibly their best signing of the window.

10.39. It is understood that Gareth Barry has turned up at Everton's training ground ahead of a proposed move.

10.37. Maybe not. All quiet on the Western Front..

10.26 It's all kicking off now!

10.24 DONE DEAL. Stephane Sessengnon has joined West Brom from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

10.23. DONE DEAL. Mesut Ozil has officially joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.4 million. FINALLY!

10.21. DONE DEAL. Andrea Dossena has officially joined Sunderland from Napoli.

10.16. 44 minutes left. Marouane Fellaini has not arrived at Manchester United, and nothing is advancing with Mesut Ozil.

10.14. Big movement at West Brom. Romelu Lukaku is now very much expected to rejoin West Brom on season-long loan again. Stephane Sessengnon is about to sign for the club as well, from Sunderland.

10.11. More doom and gloom for the Red Devils: It looks like the Marouane Fellaini deal may not go through now either.

10.09. It is emerging that Manchester United did not want to pay the buyout clause for Ander Herrera. Unbelievable.

10.06. DONE DEAL. Liverpool have confirmed that Sunderland have signed Italian striker Fabio Borini on a season-long loan.

10.04. Guillem Balague believes that the Herrera deal is OFF. Big news. "It is completely dead. It's not going to happen. I'm sure details will come out in a few hours.'

9.59. Sunderland have reportedly pulled out of a possible loan deal for Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

9.57. DONE DEAL. Barnsley have completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender Peter Ramage on a season-long loan deal.

9.54. DONE DEAL. Southend have signed Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow on a one-month loan deal, subject to approval.

9.48. Unbelievable. Daniel Levy appears to have been able to restrain himself and not seriously go after anyone on Deadline Day. Yet. Then again, it is quite early for him - he's probably not out of bed yet.

9.44. DONE DEAL. Nick Powell has signed for Wigan on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

9.40. Arsenal STILL haven't signed Mesut Ozil.

9.38. Another twist with the Romelu Lukaku situation. The Belgian is reportedly on his way to The Hawthorns to sign for West Brom on a permanent deal, as the player would prefer that than to go to Everton.

9.36. Martin Lipton of the Daily Mirror reports Chelsea are in no way interested in selling Demba Ba but Romelu Lukaku's proposed loan move to Everton could 'very much happen'.

9.32. It is thought there will be no late move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Júlio César, according to the player himself speaking from Brazil.

9:20. Marseille have officially completed the signing of Florian Thauvin from LOSC Lille.

9:18. Beltrame has completed his loan move from Juventus to Bari.

9:13. Manchester United youngster, Nick Powell, looks set to join Wigan on loan.

9:06. According to the BBC, if Lukaku goes anywhere, he will go to Everton.

9:02. Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Fellaini's move to Manchester United has been completed.

Benoit Assou-Ekotto has confirmed that he has moved to QPR

8:54. Andrea Dossena has passed his medical at Sunderland, despite failing a medical at Torino just a few days ago. Sunderland must have just checked his temperature.

8:49. Hull City have agreed to part with £5 million for West Brom's Shane Long. Medical yet to be completed.

8:45. Lazio's director, Tare, has rejected claims that his club have signed PSV's Matavz. (ADP1113)

8:31. Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have increased their bid for Fernando Torres to 15 million euros plus Adebayor.

8:28. According to the BBC, Lukaku wants a loan move back to West Brom.

8:25. Joshua Guilavogui has also completed his move to Atletico Madrid from St. Etienne on a five year deal.

8:21. Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Toby Alderweireld from Ajax. The player has signed a four year deal with Atleti.

8:13. According to Marca, Real Madrid have rejected a 40 million euro bid for Sami Khedira from Manchester United.

8:07. The Times are reporting the Marouane Fellaini has handed in a transfer request.

8:00. Ander Herrera's release clause has yet to be paid by Manchester United for reported bureaucratic reasons.

7:56. Fellaini has left Everton's training ground. Is he heading to Manchester? We may soon find out!

7:48. Lazio are interested in Juventus' Fabio Quagliarella according to Sky Sport 24. (@adp113)

7:45. Talksport are reporting the Mesut Ozil's move to Arsenal has been completed. The club's are yet to confirm.

7:43. Luis Suarez confirms that he is staying at Liverpool: "I always said that if something came up, then fine, but if not, then I'd stay happily at Liverpool. And that's what I'm going to do. There were reports of several clubs signing me, but in the end I'm happy because I'm staying at Liverpool."

7:40. Chelsea has agreed terms with "one club", but the club is neither Tottenham Hotspur nor Arsenal; could it be Newcastle United? or maybe even Derry City? Find it here later!

7:39. Brandao has signed a new contract at St Etienne which will keep him at the club until 2015.

7:35. Still awaiting confirmation of Mesut Ozil's move to Arsenal... In the meantime here is a clip of the player in action:

7:31. Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their interest in Demba Ba known to Chelsea. Arsenal are also said to be interested.

7:28. Genoa have signed Napoli's Calaio, Chievo Verona's Stoian and completed a loan deal for Olympiakos' Fetfatzidis. Some good business!

7:17. Hellas Verona have confirmed the loan signing of Porto youngster Juan Iturbe. Could their busy mercato keep them in the Serie A?

7:15. Marouane Fellaini has arrived at the Everton training ground where his move to Manchester United could be finalised. (@SofaFootball)

7:13. Sky Sports News are reporting the Everton could look to Chelsea's Lukaku.

7:10. Arsenal have officially anounced the loan signing of Viviano from Palermo

6:58. Peter Odemwingie's move to Cardiff City is done and dusted! Just a matter of when it is announced. The contract has been signed and he has finally left West Brom. No Loftus Road last minute sagas.

6:57. Sky Sports: Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid this hour.

6:53. Sky Sport reporter David Craig: Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for their former defender David Wheater, currently at Bolton.

6:51. OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Barry Bannan from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.

6:48. Chelsea's Ulises Davila has joined Cordoba on a season-long loan. The 2nd loan of the day after Sam Hutchinson joined Vitesse. Josh McEachran and Nathan Chalobah are still expected to join clubs on loan.

6:45. Sky Sources: Shane Long has left the hotel Republic of Ireland are staying in and may be on his way to Hull City for talks

Sportsmail's Colin Young: 'As Stephane Sessegnon nears the exit door, Paolo Di Canio is looking to bring in Spurs' Gylfi Sigurdsson. The much-travelled Icelandic midfielder was AVB's first Spurs signing but could now be allowed to leave on loan for a season. The 23-year-old has played at Reading and Hoffenheim and fits the bill as the creative midfielder Di Canio wants, especially if Sessegnon joins West Brom.'

6:32. French reports suggesting Juan Mata is now in talks with PSG, but BBC claim that Mata won't be leaving Stamford Bridge except if a 'silly money' offer was made.

6:29. Arsenal have SIGNED a player! It's not Mesut Ozil yet though. Palermo have confirmed that they loaned out goalkeeper Emialiano Viviano to Arsenal on a season-long loan. Sky Sports claimed Arsenal would announce Ozil's signing 30 minutes ago. Deal is imminent though.

6:27. Sunderland's Stephane Sessegnon is going through the final stages of his move to West Brom, after a fee was agreed. Ready to undergo his medical and agree his personal terms.

6:25. INSANE! Sky Italia are reporting that Chelsea turned down an offer from Tottenham Hotspur offering Emmanual Adebayor in exchange for Fernando Torres.

6:24: OFFICIAL: Ligue 1 side Valenciennes have signed defender Gaey Kagelmacher on loan from Monaco. (via @RBairner)

6;15. OFFICIAL: Aston Villa have signed striker Libor Kozak from Serie A side Lazio. Villa boss Paul Lambert on his signing:

"We've been on this one for the last few months, trying to bring him to the Club, so I'm delighted to get it across the line. Libor has an unbelievable scoring record in the Europa League, incredible really. He wasn't given much opportunity for Lazio in Serie A but he showed proper potential in leading the line there at a strong club with a great tradition and we need somebody like him as we only have Christian Benteke really as a main target man."

6:10. OFFICIAL: Stoke City have announced the signing of Stephen Ireland from Aston Villa on a season-long loan. The club confirmed they won't make any more signings before 11pm.

5:56. Appears United target Ander Herrera will not be sold. Athletic Bilbao are desperate to hold onto the player; if this situation is anything like Llorente's from last season, expect him to remain in Bilbao

5:53. Sky Sports reporting that QPR could still land former Tottenham winger Nico Kranjcar

5:48. Quick jaunt around the rumour mill... Fellaini has delayed arrival in Belgium to possibly complete a transfer to United... Gilardino to Juventus is not quite done, appears Quagliarella is the first piece of the puzzle for that merry-go-round... Palermo president Zamparini has said Emilio Viviano is on his way to becoming an Arsenal player

5:43. Football-Italia reporting that Catania have been offered £7m by Tottenham for defender Nicolas Spolli

5:43. Lazio's Libor Kozak is currently undergoing a medical for Aston Villa, a deal will be announced soon. Kozak didn't play much in the Serie A last year but scored 10 in 11 matches in Europa League play

5:40. @BarclaysLeague reporting that Juan Mata may be on his way to PSG after falling out of favour with Mourinho; United also in the mix for the spanish playmaker

5:34. Daily Telegraph: Stephen Ireland has passed his medical at Stoke City and will sign on loan for the season. Looks like his time at Aston Villa is essentially over.

5:32. Seems that Lazio have indeed lost out on the chance to land Yilmaz, will now battle Roma for the chance to sign out of favour Juventus Striker Quagliarella.

5:28. Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder David Noble on loan from League one side Rotherham United until January

5:25. Conflicting reports out of Italy, some saying Lazio's deal for Galatasaray striker Burak Yilmaz has collapsed while others are saying it's almost done, keep checking back for updates

5:22. Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Cagliari president Cellino has left Milano and is returning to Sardinia, meaning they will most likely keep hold of Nainggolan and Astori until January at least.

5:20. The Bundesliga window has closed (retroactive 17.00GMT) meaning no more players will be moving

5:18. Latest out of Everton (BBC Sport) is that the side are hoping to complete a deal for Wigan Athletic midfielder James McCarthy; the deal is not reliant upon a Fellaini sale.

5:16. Interesting note on the Gilardino to Juventus deal, if reports (from everywhere) are correct, it will open the door for Juventus to sell Fabio Quagliarella to Roma, who will turn around and sell Marco Borrielo to Genoa

5:12. According to Transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio Atalanta striker Matteo Ardemagni will join Chievo Verona on loan with an option to buy

5.10. Reports from @TransferNewsCentral that Hull City defender Conor Townsend has joined Carlisle United on loan until 29 September

5:06. Reports are coming in from Italy that Gilardino to Juventus is Official, nothing concrete yet but it looks like he will be a Juventus player by the days end at the least.

4:56. Schalke 04 have officially loaned Tranquillo Barnetta to Eintracht Frankfurt. On signing, the Swiss international stated: "I'm delighted that the deal went through. I can not wait to get to know the city and the team."

4:44. Porto's Mangala has told O Jogo that he will not be on the move today: "I will not leave F.C. Porto." Manchester City were one of the many clubs linked to the player.

4:39. Arsenal could announce the signing of Mesut Ozil at 6 o'clock GMT, according to Sky Sports News.

4:36. Here is Kaka with the Milan jersey:

4:34. Barry Bannan has, according to Sky Sports News, completed his move from Aston Villa to Crystal Palace.

4:30. New A.C. Milan signing Kaka has told the press that it is a dream come true to return to the Rossoneri: “Four years have passed and now I’m back. It’s been two weeks that I thought if I could come back, a return to Milan would be ideal for me. In the last few days, I’ve been dreaming of hearing the fans sing my name in the San Siro again... I was very sad to leave this team and now it’s great to be back. I’m very happy.” (CaughtOffside)

4:27. Peter Odemwingie has completed his move to Cardiff City according to Sky Sports News. The club's are set to confirm the deal soon.

4:20. Manchester United are also looking to complete the signing of Marouane Fellaini from Everton today.

4:19. AS are reporting that Ander Herrera has lowered his wage demands to £3 million per year in order to finalise his move to Manchester United.

4:11. West Brom have completed the signing of Lee Camp.

4:02. Sky Sport Italia are also reporting that Fabio Quagliarella's move to Roma is almost completed. Marquinho is rumoured to be a part of this deal.

3:59. Lazio's deal for Burak Yilmaz is reportedly being held up by the player's agent. He wants 2 million for the deal according to Sky Sport Italia.

3:56. Joel Obi has officially joined Parma on loan from Inter (@DavidAmoyal).

3:53. Some news from the Bundesliga: Hamburger SV have completed the signing of Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hertha Berlin.

3:51. Sky Sports are reporting that Wigan have made a £6 million bid for Blackburn's Jordan Rhodes.

3:49. Mesut Ozil is reportedly signing on the dotted line right now! This could be a huge signing for Arsenal.

3:40. Aston Villa's Barry Bannan, is set to sign a three year deal with Crystal Palace, and are interested in bringing in Nathaniel Chalobah on loan from Chelsea. Two exciting young talents!

3:35. Swansea City have agreed a loan deal for Getafe forward, Alvaro Vazquez.

3:30. Corriere Dello Sport are linking Alberto Gilardino with a move to Juventus.

3:24. Southampton's Emmanuel Mayuka has completed his loan move to Sochaux.

3:17. According to Sky Sport Italia correspondent, Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma and Genoa are currently discussing a move for Marco Borriello, who is surprisingly still owned by the capital club.

3:10. Question from Andrew Philson: "Wolfsburg have lost Patrick Helmes and Makoto Hasebe, who are they replacing them with?" Bild have reported that Wolfsburg were interested in bringing in Lukaku on loan, but they have also quashed rumours linking Nico Kranjcar with a move to the club.

3:07. Radio Mara have reported that Chelsea have rejected a £25 million bid for Juan Mata. Should Chelsea sell? Is he a necessity for Liverpool? Let us know what you think!

2:50. Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in the services of Juventus' Sebastian Giovinco.

2:46. Everton are currently looking to tie down Porto's Fernando. Does this mean that Fellaini is on his way out?

2:38. According to Sky Sport Italia, Andrea Dossena has completed his move to Sunderland from Napoli. Dossena has had previous experience in England with Liverpool, and even scored this wonder goal at Old Trafford (min 2.30):

Note: Dossena did little else at Liverpool...

2:35. In Spain, Antonio Adan has terminated his contract with Real Madrid.

2:33. Lazio's Libor Kozak has been linked with a move to Aston Villa today.

2:28. Bordeaux's Jaroslav Plasil has signed a loan deal with Catania. Great signing for the Rossazzurri!

2:23. BBC are reporting that Peter Odemwingie is having a medical at Cardiff City.

2:19. Stoke City are looking to bring in Aston Villa's Stephen Ireland on loan.

2:17. Here is the midfielder in action:

2:14. Ander Herrera's 36 million release clause has reportedly been met by Manchester United. Deal is subject to a medical.

2:10. Elsewhere in Italy, Milan have loaned youngster, Patenga to Sampdoria.

2:06. Juventus have sold 50% of Luca Marrone's contract to Sassoulo, where he will spend the rest of the 2013/14 season.

2:00. Gareth Bale has signed for Madrid, Ozil is having a medical ahead of a move to Arsenal, Sessegnon is in the UK to talk about a move to West Brom, Kaka has rejoined AC Milan, Odemwingie is in Cardiff and Liverpool have announced the signing's of Sakho, Llori and Moses.

1:58. It's coming to my time to hand over to the next writer but I will quickly sum up what has happened since we started.

1:56. Stepahne Sessegnon has arrived in the UK to talk to Sunderland about a £6m move to West Brom.

1:54. Bradley Orr is likely to leave Blackburn Rovers on loan today.

1:53. Blackpool interested in Sam Baldock and Stephan Hunt.

1:52. Liverpool striker Fabio Borini is having a Sunderland medical ahead of a loan move.

1:50. With Ozil, Ba and Di Maria being linked with Arsenal, the Emirates faithful could be looking at a great day.

1:49. Arsenal have made an enquiry for Chelsea striker Demba Ba.

1:47. Swindon have accepted a bid from Birmingham City for Paul Caddis.

1:47. Everton are looking into signing Porto midfielder Fernando. A possible replacement for a certain Belgian? Manchester United fans hope so.

1:44. Aston Villa are hoping to complete the signing of Czech striker Libor Kosak. The 6ft 3ins forawrd currently plays for Lazio.

1:42. Lee Camp and Julio Cesar are being linked with West Brom after the Baggies number 1 Ben Foster was injured very early on this season.

1:40. West Brom are in talks with Everton with a possible move for Victor Anichebe in mind.

1:39. Crystal Palace have struggled to bring in quality players this summer but they have brought in Jack Hunt from Huddersfield on a four year deal.

1:38. Championship club Watford are currently looking for a defensive midfielder with the Hertfordshire club looking at loaning Chelsea star Chalobah after he impressed at Vicarage Road last season.

1:36. In the lower leagues, Plymouth Argyle have added Hamza Bencherif to their sqaud after a deal was struck with Notts County.

1:34. Lazio have reportedly made a £12m bid for Galatasaray forward Burak Yilmaz.

1:32. AC Milan previously announced today that they have resigned Kaka from Real Madrid. The Brazilian was adored at Milan during his last stint at the club. Kaka spent four seasons at Madird.

1:30. West Brom have added to their squad today by announcing the signing of Morgan Amalfitano on a season long loan from Marseille.

1:28. Stoke have signed Marko Arnautovic from German club Wender Bremen on a four year deal.

1:26. Controvesial West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie is currently having a medical at Cardiff City.

1:25. Liverpool have also signed Chelsea winger Victor Moses on a season long loan.

1:23. The Merseyside club also confirmed the signing of 23 year old Tiago Llori from Sporting Lisbon for £7m. The duo were at Anfield to look Liverpool's win against Manchester United.

1:20. Earlier in the day Liverpool have confirmed the signing of French international centre back Mamadou Sakho from PSG for a fee believed to be around £18m.

1:17. Ozil is currently in Germany as he was with the German national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers this week but it has been confirmed by many sources that Ozil is having a medical in Germany due to his proposed move to Arsenal Football club.

1:15. One of those transfers is the departure of Mesut Ozil from Bale's new club. Ozil has been unhappy with new players such as Isco starting ahead of him.

1:12. Due to Bale's world record transfer to Real Madrid is now likely to trigger a transfer avalanche due to so many other transfers depedning on Bale being sold to Madrid.

1:10. Bale was unvieled to the thousands of Madrid fans inside the Bernabeu just an hour ago. Some already having Bale's name on the back of their shirts after Madrid put them on sale on the club's website a week ago, which aggravavated Daniel Levy and Spurs.

1:06. It was confirmed earlier today that Barclays Premier League play of the year Gareth Bale has been sold to Spainsh giants Real Madrid for a fee of around £95m, making the now former Spurs star the most exspencive player in football history.

1:04. There have been a number of huge transfers been made already to bring you up to speed with.

