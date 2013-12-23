Marouane Fellaini set to miss two months with a wrist injury

Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is set to miss the next two months of Manchester United’s season after having an operation on the wrist which has been troubling him since the Red Devils’ match against Shakhtar Donetsk in early October, in the Champions League. Since the match in Ukraine, Fellaini has been playing with a protective cast on his wrist, but has now had an operation to prevent further damage.

This injury will be a blow to the already-growing injury list at Old Trafford, which already includes Michael Carrick and Robin Van Persie, amongst others. David Moyes will be anxious in his search for an adequate replacement to the Belgian 26-year-old.

Manchester United fans will now be increasingly worried about games against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea which both come over the next two months, and could cause them to call for a new signing in January in order to bolster their midfield options and their challenge for silverware this season. Udinese’s Allan is a new name being linked with Old Trafford, although Borussia Dortmund’s Ilkay Gündogan and Roma’s Kevin Strootman are also thought to be targets for David Moyes.

The reception to the newest United player has been mixed since his deadline-day move. The £27.5 million fee has been deemed by some as an excessive amount, especially given only a small effect by the Belgian. The former Everton man has failed to score in any competition so far, and has also been sent off in the Champions League against Real Sociedad. Whilst many United fans had high hopes for the Belgium international, few still have these expectations of their biggest summer signing with many now calling for his departure next summer. Nonetheless, his absence from the United squad will be missed over the next two months, particularly before the return of Michael Carrick, who has impressed hugely for the Red Devils over the last two years.