Terry, Cole and Lampard set for one-year contract extensions

According to The Sun, Chelsea's experienced trio are set to be offered one-year contract extensions as Roman Abramovich give the autonomy of deciding their futures to manager Jose Mourinho.

With John Terry, Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole's contracts expiring in the summer, Jose Mourinho has decided to extend their careers at Chelsea for another year. It will be a refreshing reward for Captain John Terry, who looks like the Terry of old as Mourinho has helped inspire him to roll back the clock. However, the story isn't the same for Ashley Cole, who has had a very inconsistent season; not only in performances, but in appearances. The English left-back saw Cesar Azpilicueta, a natural right-back, take his place in the squad as left-back. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's future has been called into question due to recent rumours strongly linking Nemanja Matic with a return to Chelsea, but Jose Mourinho has decided to keep Chelsea's all-time top scorer due to his leadership qualities and experienced career.

While Chelsea's board and owner didn't place this responsibility and trust in former managers Rafael Benitez and Roberto Di Matteo last season, they've made it clear that "The Special One" is their man for the future. The board maintains the attitude that their role is to back Mourinho's decisions as long as they comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and regulations.

Also, the board, Abramovich and Mourinho are all interested and committed towards the youth program, but with autonomy given to Mourinho, the Portuguese manager wants to keep the right balance of experience as he looks to set Chelsea up for success over the next 12 years.

The news is unofficial, so it's just speculation at the moment, but one can assume that three players will be handed contract extensions before the summer.