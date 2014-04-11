Daniel Sturridge: "Stevie deserves it"

Daniel Sturridge has recently revealed that the Liverpool players hope this season is the year they can reward their captain, Steven Gerrard, with the Premier League medal he has always longed for. With Gerrard’s 34th birthday approaching, rumours of his possible retirement have been flying around for a while now. However, he continues to give his all every time he pulls on a red shirt and has countless times been seen dominating the midfield, setting the perfect example for Liverpool’s future stars. By wearing his heart on his sleeve week in, week out, it is no doubt that Steven Gerrard, arguably one of the best midfielders in footballing history, fully deserves to retire with a Premier League title to his name.

Sturridge told The Daily Telegraph: "There's no more appropriate man to lift the trophy. If we win it, Stevie really deserves it. He should win the Premier League because of everything he has done for this club. Every player in this team will do their best to help him achieve that goal.” He continued: "He's just unbelievable every day, a great leader. He lives for this club, he's been here his whole career and it's just a great pleasure to be able to play with him.”

With Gerrard having played for Liverpool’s first team for over 15 years, with a total of 663 appearances and 171 goals in all competitions, his unwavering commitment to his hometown club is something that is truly commendable. Especially when considering the ways in which the modern game has evolved, with financial gain now appearing far more important than loyalty.

Currently sitting two points clear at the top of the table, this is the closest Liverpool have come to winning the league since 2009 when they finished runners up to Manchester United. However, with Manchester City persistently showing their class, it will not be an easy ride for the Reds, which is something that Daniel Sturridge acknowledges. He said: "There are still six games to go, every one of them huge, so we will not get too excited just yet. The important thing is just to keep working hard as a team and if we do that, I am sure we will continue to get the results."

Can Liverpool go on and win the league for their skipper? With the dressing room currently buzzing after a run of eight wins, the atmosphere around Anfield Road is alive with optimistic expectation. Maybe, just maybe, this will be Liverpool’s year. The year in which they finally bring home the Premier League title for their top, top captain, Steven Gerrard.