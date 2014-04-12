Arsenal vs. Wigan: How we lived it

19:51. Thank you for following our marathon coverage of the FA Cup semi final. Stay tuned for our match report later.

19:50. Huge victory for Arsenal! Wenger's men reach their first FA Cup final in nine years!

Goal! Cazorla wins it for Arsenal with a chipped penalty!

Goal! McArthur keeps Wigan in it with a cool side footed penalty into the middle of the net.

Goal! Giroud makes it 3 out of 3 for the Gunners as he slides the ball into the bottom left corner.

Goal! Perfect penalty from Beausejour who rifles the ball into the top corner.

Goal! Kallstrom side foots the ball into the bottom left corner.

Save! Fabianski saves Collison's penalty, a poor penalty in truth.

Goal! Arteta sends Carson the wrong way, and slots the ball cooly into the bottom right corner.

Save! Fabianski gets down to his left well to palm the ball away.

19:44. Gary Caldwell will take Wigan's first penalty...

19:38. Extra time could not separate the sides; Arsenal and Wigan will go to penalties at Wembley!

31' Wigan clear the ball after a mix up in the penalty area!

30' One minute to be added on, Arsenal may have one last chance to snatch the victory...

29' One minute remaining!

24' Arsenal sub: Kallstrom on for Ramsey

23' Just wide! A great cross into the near post is met by Collison at the near post but he is unable to direct the ball toward goal.

21' Arsenal hit the bar! Oxlade-Chamberlain's long range effort slams off the woodwork!

18' Both teams look very leggy now...

19:22. We're into our final 15 minutes of extra time! Can either side nick a winner?

19:20. After one half of extra time, Arsenal and Wigan are still locked a 1-1.

11' James Perch tries his luck with a long range volley, which flies wildly over the bar.

7' Chance! Great centre forward play from Sanogo. The youngster turns his marker inside the penalty area before rifling the ball goalward; Carson however, was on hand to punch the ball of the bar.

4' Ramsey's cross is just too far a stretch for Sanogo!

3' The game is very stretched now, with Arsenal pushing forward in drones.

19:05. We're underway in extra time!

19:00 The final whistle has been blown! The game ends 1-1; extra time to come!

94' It looks like extra time is on the cards...

90' Five minutes to be added on!

87' Good effort from Giroud! The French international brings the ball down just outside the penalty area before rifling a low effort toward goal. Carson however, gets down well to smother the ball.

86' Wigan sub: Caldwell comes on for Ramis

85' Can Arsenal find the winner?

82' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Mertesacker levels the game with a header at the back post after a volleyed effort on goal from Oxlade-Chamberlain

82' What a save!!!!! Gibbs' header is denied by the out-stretched hand of Carson!

80' Off the post! Sagna's header from a brilliant Oxlade-Chamberlain delivery slams of the woodwork.

76' The Gunners need to be less conservative in their passing, there have been too many passes from left to right, with little offensive incision.

74' Long range strike from Oxlade-Chamberlain is well gathered by Carson.

73' All Arsenal now, who are in dire need of a goal.

72' Time for Wigan to batten down the hatches!

70' These final 20 minutes may be the most important in Wenger's tenure.

69' Wenger has reverted to a 4-4-2: all or nothing for the Gunners now.

68' Arsenal sub: Podolski off for Giroud

68' Wigan sub: McManaman off for Nick Powell

67' Sanogo latches onto Ramsey's near post cross but his resulting effort goes high and wide.

66' Arsenal have been incredibly lack lustre so far, and, in truth, Wigan deserve their lead.

64' Two subs have been made: Collison on for McEachran and Gibbs for Monreal.

63' GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL! Jordi Gomez side foots the ball into the left corner!

62' Monreal looks to be unable to carry on after going down with a groin injury.

59' Jordi Gomez is readying himself to take the spot kick...

59' Penalty Wigan! McManaman burst into the penalty area and is chopped down by Mertesacker!

54' Gomez's corner kick is header clear of danger. The Championship side have been brilliant so far, Arsenal need to go up a gear soon.

53' A number of last stitch challenges lead to a Wigan corner...

50' A very tentative start to the second half from Arsenal. This is a game that they should really be asserting their authority on, and. as of yet, they have failed to do so.

46' There have been no changes at half time from either side.

18:10. We're underway for the second half!

17:58. Despite being second best at the start of the half, Wigan have more than held their own, and have, at times, looked the more likely to break the stalemate.

Half time: Arsenal 0 - 0 Wigan

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the half. Arsenal have been in the ascendancy in these closing stages, but have little to show for it.

42' Great save! Sanogo gets in behind the Wigan defence, however Carson gets off his line well and smothers the ball. The young forward's first touch let him down in this incidence.

41' Podolski curls the ball over the wall and just wide of the post.

40' Beausejour brings down Oxlade-Chamberlain in a dangerous area...

38' Close! McManaman takes the ball past Vermaelen on the right of the penalty before lashing a volleyed effort just over the bar. Good play again from the winger.

33' After a tentative start, Wigan have settled well and have passed the ball with authority at times.

31' Good wide play from McManaman who beats his full back twice in quick succession. The young midfielder could be a real threat down the right side this evening.

25' Chance! Vermaelen's header from a set piece is met at the back post by Sagna, however his subsequent volley from a tight angle balloons wide of the near post.

23' Wigan have done well, so far, to quell the threat of the Gunners with their intense pressure in the middle of the park.

20' Jordi Gomez brought down by Arteta in a dangerous area. The resulting set piece is disappointingly played short and is rather wasted.

15' Great ball over the top from Ramsey to Oxlade-Chamberlain, however Carson is on hand to push the ball clear of danger.

11' Good spell of possession for Arsenal, who have been on the front foot from the get go.

8' Oxlade-Chamberlain has been impressive so far. After a mazy run from the right hand side, the England youngster beats two before bringing down Ramis.

5' Chance! A great volleyed cross from Oxlade-Chamberlain is met by Sanogo at in the six yard. His subsequent header however is straight at Scott Carson, who saves the effort with his knees.

3' Wigan have set up with a three man defence, and Fortune as the lone striker.

1' Bright start from Arsenal as Sanogo almost latches onto a pass into the centre of the penalty area from Oxlade-Chamberlain.

17:07. Kick Off!

17:04. The names of those who lost their lives on that day will be projected onto the screens at Wembley also.

17:03. The 25th anniversary of Hillsborough will be commemorated by a minute's silence.

17:00. Everton's 1-0 victory away to Sunderland today means that Arsenal slip out of the Champions League places.

16:56. After a slow start to the season, Wigan have been very impressive recently under new manager, Uwe Rosler, and currently sit in fifth place in the Championship table.

16:50. Wigan chairman, Dave Whelan, has released his very own Chas and Dave-esque FA Cup song. It's unbelievably catchy:

16:46. Arsenal will welcome back Aaron Ramsey to the starting XI. The midfielder has missed the majority of the second half of the season, and his reintroduction to the line up may be pivotal today.

16:42. Today's game is a must win for Arsenal, who haven't won the FA Cup since 2005, when Viera lifted the Trophy in Cardiff:

16:40. Wigan Athletic miraculously defeated Man City in last season's FA Cup final; Ben Watson was the hero on the day for the Latics:

16:38. Arsenal starting XI: Fabianski, Sagna, Mertesacker, Vermaelen, Monreal, Arteta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Cazorla, Podolski, Sanogo.

16:38. Wigan starting XI: Carson, Perch, Boyce, Ramis, Crainey, McArthur, McEachran, McManaman, Beausejour, Gomez, Fortune.

16:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's FA Cup semi final between Arsenal and Wigan at Wembley.