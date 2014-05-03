Chelsea - Norwich City: Will the yellows get the blues when they visit Stamford Bridge?

Stamford Bridge is the setting for a game which will have massive implications at both end of the table. Chelsea, who regained hope of winning the title through last weekend’s victory against Liverpool, will still have to pick themselves up after crashing out of the Champions League midweek. The visitors, Norwich, come into the game with a desperate need for points, after falling into the relegation for the first time in a significant point of the season. Their campaign, and Premier League hopes, look to be moribund. But football is football. Unpredictable. Could Norwich pull off a miracle at Chelsea, or has their ship already sailed? Time is running out for both teams’ targets.

The reverse fixture at Carrow Road saw a close fought battle, but eventually, and possibly undeservedly, Chelsea sealed a 1-3 victory with goals from Oscar, Hazard and Willian. Pilkington was the goal scorer for Norwich that day, and for a good proportion of the game, Norwich looked like they may take the three points. The performance that day was a more positive one, but many egregious attempts since, and Norwich have sleep-walked into a situation where they are against the odds to stay up.

Norwich’s run-in has been talked about for weeks, and so far they have done nothing to counteract the quality which has towered above them. An encouraging performance against Liverpool which saw them lose 2-3 provided false optimism that Norwich could rise at Old Trafford like many other victors. Shamefully, they were defeated 4-0.

Now they face a Chelsea side whose mindset is a little difficult to assess. Buoyed by a renewed hope of the Premier League title having beaten Liverpool, they may be raring to seize the opportunity of a struggling Norwich. On the contrary, losing to Atletico Madrid 3-1 may have unearthed a realisation that Jose Mourinho could not actually win anything this year. That can all change if Liverpool or Manchester City slip up (again in the former’s case), but currently, Chelsea remain third likely with City having a game in hand.

Mourinho will almost certainly adapt his squad from the one which was accused of ‘parking the bus’. Expect a much more attacking side, who will look to get an early goal and kill the game off. I base that statement on this statistic alone: after going a goal down, Norwich have failed to recover any points on the road this season.

The canaries on the other hand are likely to drop ‘record flop’ van Wolfswinkel after what was a fairly derisory performance from him at the weekend. An impressive shift from Elmander may perhaps have earned the Swede a start, but Neil Adams is just as likely to fall back on Gary Hooper, who scored his first goal since Boxing Day, in Norwich’s defeat to Liverpool.

A rare, and improbable win for Norwich would do all sorts of good. Victory or even a point at Stamford Bridge could see them move out of the relegation zone. However, depending on what happens in the results on Saturday, they could find themselves bottom of the table before they’ve even kicked off. To reiterate then, Norwich’s future is not really in their hands - it all depends on the teams around them, and of course seizing any opportunities if those teams flounder.

INJURY UPDATE

Terry and Hazard both returned in that defeat to Atletico Madrid, and came through without worsening or reinvigorating any previous injuries.

Joseph Yobo is still doubtful to start for the Canaries, but may be risked after the combination of Whittaker and Martin in defence seemingly failed.

Anthony Pilkington, who scored against Chelsea last time around, is still unlikely to make the squad for Norwich.

Elliott Bennett may also see his first Premier League start following a career stuttering 6 month injury. He was keen to support his fellow team mates last Saturday, and sat amongst the away contingent at Old Trafford.