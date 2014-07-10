Everton 2014/15 season: A tactical preview
With the undeniably breathtaking World Cup culminating to an enthralling end, the 2014/15 Premier League season is drawing forever closer. For some, it will be a new league, for others a chance to get their hands on some silverware; But for Everton, it’s going to be a whole new challenge altogether.

It’s been a while since Everton achieved European glory. It was in fact the successful 1984/85 season that last saw Everton achieve European glory. However, 30 seasons ahead, and one year into Roberto Martinez’s reign, Everton have been guided into the place they once belonged. Is this the start of a new era? Has the School of Science truly reopened it’s gates? It’s looking all very hopeful for Everton supporters, as Martinez looks to repeat the magnificent feat of Howard Kendall’s mid 80′s side. But every team needs tactics, and that’s where the Catalonian coach is masterful to say the least.

Before tactics can be assessed however, knowing who you’re working with, and which role suits each player best is the fundamental part of any team. Having to participate in the Europa League as well as domestic competitions will prove exhausting for the players, and injuries are certain to occur during the course of the season, so Martinez’s players will have to adapt to different roles and changes within the squad. One indispensable feature of Everton’s squad is the versatility of their players. Both wingers are interchangeable, Barkley and Osman can play either in a more attacking role, out wide or more defensively, Mirallas and Naismith can both play out wide or up front (Naismith is often seen as a false nine). These adaptable players act as the foundation of the team, and can potentially limit the amount of injuries, as Martinez can rotate the squad efficiently.

[Key: Arrow lines: Movement of players Dotted lines: Passes Circle: Fixed position]

The graphic above displays Everton’s tactics under Roberto Martinez. Although it may look relatively complicated, the style of play produced is simple, yet extremely fluid. Rightly given the title of ‘The School of Science’ by Steve Bloomer, Everton have always been known for playing attractive football.

“We owe a great deal to Everton. No matter where they play, and no matter whether they are well or badly placed in the league table, they always manage to serve football of the highest scientific order.

Everton always worship at the shrine of craft and science and never do they forget the standard of play they set out to achieve.” – Steve Bloomer

But how does one define ‘scientific football’? It is to witness a side and be left in awe. It is to look a side play quick, one touch, purposeful football, with one definite result; An absolute dismantling of the opposition. However this phrase used to describe the team of the 1930′s with record breaker Dixie Dean and the 1960′s side with the ‘holy trinity’ of Howard Kendall, Alan Ball and Colin Harvey was lost over time, and forgotten by the footballing world. Now, however, it appears that the new boy in town has reopened the doors of fast flowing, beautiful football, and Everton’s classic style of play has returned. 