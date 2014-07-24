Highlights: Man United Ease To Victory

Man United over came a weak La Galaxy side with flying colours, as Louis Van Gaal got his reign off to a brilliant start following his appointment last month after the sacking of David Moyes. United were always in control of the game, as the English side ran out 7-0 winners. Luke Shaw was on hand to make his debut, with Van Gaal opting to play the 18 year old left back, who has just signed from Southampton for 30 million, as a wing back, in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation. Valencia played as the right wing back, again, an unfamiliar role for the winger. Van Gaal used this formation, much to his benefit over the course of this summers World Cup, as he led the Dutch to a 3rd place finish. To see all the goals in this rout, look below.