Benfica sign Bebe from Manchester United on four-year deal

Benfica have confirmed the signing of Bebe from Manchester United on a four-year contract.

The foward joined United from Portuguese club Guimaraes in a £7.4million deal in 2010 but did not make a single start in the Premier League. This fee was high considering someone Sir Alex Ferguson later admitted he has not seen play in the flesh before.

He made just two appearances off the bench in the top flight, one FA Cup outing, two League Cup appearances and one in the Champions League. United have confirmed that they will receive £2.4m for Bebe and are entitled to 50 per cent of any future transfer fees. The last part of this transfer agreement is interesing seeing as Bebe did have asomewhat sucessfull loan spell at Paços de Ferreira with him scoring 6 goals in 6 games at one point making the media wonder if he could represent Portugal at the world cup. In total he netted 14 goals in 39 appearances on his loan spell which suggest that Bebe really might not the "Flop" many people considered him to be.

Take a look at this compliation of some of Bebe's goals at Paços de Ferreira with some absolute screamers in the video too.