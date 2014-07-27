Vertonghen set for Spurs stay

Jan Vertonghen has confirmed he will remain at Tottenham, and play under new boss Mauriccio Pochettino, but what factors have kept the defender at the club despite reported interest from the likes of Barcelona?

The signing of Welsh defender Ben Davies is a huge transfer not just for Tottenham but also for Vertonghen's happiness, as this brings depth and quality to a left back position highly criticised as part of last seasons downfall at White Hart Lane. Danny Rose didn't reach the heights of his previous loan spell at Sunderland, while Zeki Fryers was used in cup matches only and very few league games. This all meant Vertonghen was forced to play left back, which he wasn't shy in showing his discontent towards, and ultimately led to the Belgian to have an underwhelming season. Still, the poor season hasn't stopped interest from Barcelona for the defender but this news will give Tottenham fans something to look forward to this season, especially after Hugo Lloris signed a new 5-year deal not so long ago.