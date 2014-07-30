Manchester United: Fellaini To Napoli for £19m?

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly met with Napoli officials ahead of a proposed move to Serie A, according to Italian press.

The towering midfielder is the figure who most defines David Moyes's ill-fated Manchester United tenure from his somewhat overpriced fee of £27.5m on transfer deadline day to his poor performances at Manchester United.

Manchester United are reported to be asking for €25 million (approximately £19.7 million) but many will be surprised if Napoli are willing to pay this amount for a player who ran his value down with a string of poor performances during the 2013-14 campaign and never seemed to settle in central midfield. This may be at fault of the former manager David Moyes as he tended to use Fellaini as a shield for the defense where he looked awkward and out of position as opposed to the more attacking role Fellaini played just behind the striker at Everton where he managed to score 11 times for Everton in the 2012/2013 season and also assisted 5 times in the same period. This was the sort of qualities Moyes looked to incorporate into Manchester United's midfield but it didn't manage to work out for Fellaini.

The Belgian international also somewhat proved himself at the biggest stage of all, the World cup where he managed to score a goal, something he couldn't do for United.

In summary, despite moments of quality—most of which involved breaking up play—his lack of technical skill slowed United's already dwindling possession under Moyes. There appears to be little room for the 26-year-old in Van Gaal's midfield, which has favoured fast-paced passing moves during the club's preseason tour of the US.

Take a look at this video below of Manchester United against Inter, with United displaying excellent passing that would make Barcelona proud.