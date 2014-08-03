Van Gaal "Content" with Current Manchester United Squad

Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw have already joined the club this summer and the Dutchman has been linked with a host of new signings, including Arturo Vidal, Thomas Vermaelen and Mats Hummels. Could Van Gaal be making a big mistake if he does decide to bring transfers grinding to a halt?
Here's what the 62 year old had to say on the issue:
"We still have a month to go (before the transfer window shuts) and we are winning. Maybe we don't need other players," the United manager told a press conference at the Michigan Stadium.
"First I want to see the players who I have and give them an honest chance."
These comments may be referring to his youth squad along with the senior side with many talented startlets with the likes of Reece James, Tyler Blackett and James Wilson all fighting for first team games.
But for Van Gaal to rule out any prospect of a transfer move isn't what he is confirming as central defense and midfield still remains an issue with former captain and Serbian rock Nemanja Vidic leaving for Inter Milan , team-mate Rio Ferdinand to QPR and fan favorite Patrice Evra going to Juventus. Fellaini also looks to be leaving for Napoli to get rid of any memories of his
terrible disappointing performances for United. Losing players of this calibre would decrease morale in any team but adding more signings with the like of Vidal and Hummels will allow Manchester United to push for the title they are pressured to win.