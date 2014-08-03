Van Gaal "Content" with Current Manchester United Squad

Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw have already joined the club this summer and the Dutchman has been linked with a host of new signings, including Arturo Vidal, Thomas Vermaelen and Mats Hummels. Could Van Gaal be making a big mistake if he does decide to bring transfers grinding to a halt?

Here's what the 62 year old had to say on the issue:

"We still have a month to go (before the transfer window shuts) and we are winning. Maybe we don't need other players," the United manager told a press conference at the Michigan Stadium.

"First I want to see the players who I have and give them an honest chance."

These comments may be referring to his youth squad along with the senior side with many talented startlets with the likes of Reece James, Tyler Blackett and James Wilson all fighting for first team games.