5 Players To look this Premier League season

1. Luke Shaw

The then 18-year-old was signed for 27m earlier on in the transfer window being signed as a backup for Patrice Evra but following the Frenchman's departure to Juventus, Luke Shaw is adapting to Left-Wing back under the new attacking 3-5-2 system being placed by Louis Van Gaal. The now 19-year-old will be desperate to justify his lucrative transfer deal and under comments about his fitness not being up to scratch from his new manager, he will be training hard before the new season to prove everyone wrong.

2. Adam Lallana

Former Southampton captain Adam Lallana was part of a huge exodus of players sold by Southampton with Lovren, Lambert, And Lallana all joining Liverpool. Lallana won't be starting the season in the best of fashions with him picking up a knee injury during his pre-season tour which rules him out for 6 weeks. This could be fate for the Midfielder as Liverpool's opening game of the season is against a weakened Southampton side, a game he will be glad to miss if he is met with backlash from saints fans. The English International will hope to make a good impression when he has full recovered from injury, and justify the £25m that was spent for him. Time to show he can mix it with the big boys in the Champions League.

3. Calum Chambers

The English Right Back needs to justify his high £16m transfer fee after only a mere 25 league appearances but maybe Wenger is seeing something critics are not with him having a liking for signing starlets with potential. Calum Chambers now needs to work out which position he will play in with the versatile player being able to play as a full-back and even being destined to play in midfield as a CDM. Chambers needs to work out where suits him best as him playing in the wrong position can lead to a string of bad performances. Just look at Fellaini from Manchester United.

4. Reece James

He has been absolutely brilliant in Pre-Season for United, having a dream debut scoring 2 goals against MLS side L.A galaxy. James is an attacking left back, small in stature, but blessed with pace. He is comfortable receiving the ball in the final third, as he showed with two neat finishes in Pasadena against the MLS side. James knows he has very little chance of displacing Shaw in United's first-team - even though he is 20 months his senior - but if he keeps up the good work he could be a squad member as back-up to the £31.5 million man. United have been linked with Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez but Van Gaal will be reluctant to over-spend on a bench-warmer and has declared his intention to promote youth. It will be interesting to see how Reece James progresses as a player this season with him sure to be the future of the modern left wing-back.

5. Bojan Krkić

Bojan. Where did things go wrong? He used to play alongside the likes of Messi Xavi and Iniesta in 2011 and now plays alongside Walters, Whelan and Adam. How things change. He was destined for big things with Barcelona but with great expectations comes great pressure and Krkic could not cope with it. He was called up to the Spain squad but he pulled out with a what was reported to be a panic attack. He was called up for Euro 2008 but once again he pulled out. He was, he said, “physically and emotionally shattered”. “Pressure was being heaped on very young shoulders,” wrote Lowe. “He’d gone from a 16-year-old inhabiting one world to a 17-year-old living somewhere completely different.” And now he's signed for stoke. The Spaniard has big things to prove at Stoke and with the Stoke boss being quoted as saying "he's desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and we're pleased to be able to offer him that platform.", we hope he finally lives up to something or risks falling into the cruel world of the "has-been" which isn't something that should be likened to someone of Bojan's calibre.