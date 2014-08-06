Henrique Hilario Announces Retirement After 8 years With Chelsea FC

Former Chelsea keeper Hilario has announced his retirement after being released by the Blues this summer but has hinted he could stay on at Stamford Bridge.

The 38-year-old had been with the west London outfit since signing on a costless transfer from Nacional in 2006,and could extend his stay at the club in a coaching capacity. He played just 39 games in 8 years at the club, four of these appearances as a substitute.

He confirmed his retirement on his instagram:

Hilario said: 'Hi Everyone. After 20 years of professional goalkeeping I have made the very difficult decision to hang up my gloves!!

'It was not a sudden or easy decision and age played no part, but I simply could not refuse the offer that CFC proposed. I now have the opportunity to not only stay in the game but to pass on my experience and knowledge to a new generation of goalkeepers!

I just wanted to say a big thank you to all the teams that I was so proud to represent and all the staff that works on the backstage, to all my team mates many of whom I have worked with since day one, to all the managers and coaches that have helped me become not only a better player but a better man.

'For that I will always be grateful. I have been so lucky and privileged to have worked alongside such world class players and managers. Last but defiantly not least, a massive thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout the years. Love you all. Wishing all of you the best in life.'

He played just 39 times in all competition throughout his eight years at the Blues - but was among the celebrations for Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

The Portuguese goalkeeper ultimately chose trophies over his reputation as a great goalkeeper; but the fans will miss the player who was a pleasure to have at the club, a proper gentleman.