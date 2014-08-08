Aly Cissokho completes Aston Villa move

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Aly Cissokho from Valencia on a four year deal, subject to international clearance.

Cissokho is the Villians fourth acquisition this summer, following Joe Cole, Philippe Senderos and Kieran Richardson to Villa Park. The 26 year old made 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring once and assisting once for runners-up Liverpool. The fee is reported to have been in the region of £2 million.

Villa announced the deal via their official Twitter account.

Manager Paul Lambert needed reinforcements after loaning Spaniard Antonio Luna to Hellas Verona and missing out on a loan deal for Ryan Bertrand who moved to Southampton.

Cissokho playing for Liverpool last season against his new employers.

Cissokho spoke of his delight to join the side "I'm very happy to be here. For me, I'm very proud to wear this shirt, and I'm very excited to play, to meet my team mates and to start training."

The full back previously had spells with FC Porto and Olymipque Lyon. Capped once by the French national team, expect him to be a regular during the coming season at Villa.