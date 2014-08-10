Arabs Beat Dons, Jambos Defeat Gers in SPFL Opening Weekend

The Scottish Professional Football League made a welcome return this weekend with five games being played in both the Premiership and in the Championship. Celtic's opener against Partick Thistle has been postponed as the pitch at Celtic Park is still being prepared due to it being the venue of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Premiership

The first round of fixtures set up a match between the "New Firm" in which Aberdeen were well beaten by Dundee United at Pittodrie. Goals from Ryan Dow, Gary Mackay-Steven and Chris Erskine gave the Arabs a resounding 3-0 win over Derek McInnes' side.

Last season's runners-up, Motherwell, also got their season off to a winning start at home to St. Mirren. Debutant Lee Erwin nabbed the only goal of the game, as Buddies captain Jim Goodwin was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Scottish Cup holders St. Johnstone began life without Stevie May, who joined Sheffield Wednesday midweek, with a 2-1 victory over a new look Ross County in Dingwall. Michael O'Halloran and Steve MacLean scored for the Saintees, before Jack Jervis pulled one back for the hosts.

Premiership new boys Hamilton Accies lost their first game in the top flight to Inverness Caley Thistle. Billy McKay and Ryan Christie scored unanswered goals at New Douglas Park.

Dundee, who are also newly promoted, got off to a slightly better start as they drew 1-1 at home to Kilmarnock. The Dees took an early lead after Gary Harkins converted from the spot, however their lead lasted only ten minutes as Craig Slater scored directly from a costless-kick for Killie.

Championship

Another intriguing opening fixture put Rangers and Hearts head to head at Ibrox in what turned out to be an enthralling match. Former Gers defender Danny Wilson headed Hearts into the lead early in the second half.

It looked as though the match was going to end in a 1-0 victory for Hearts, that was until Nicky Law equalised for the League One champions in the 90th minute.

Just when the home side thought that they had secured a point, Hearts broke out and scored a second after Osman Sow latched onto Sam Nicholson's through ball to give the Tynecastle side a 2-1 win.

Hibernian, who were relegated after a play-off with Hamilton Accies last season, defeated Livingston by the same margin at Easter Road, courtesy of Farid El Alagui and goalkeeper Mark Oxley, whose punt bounced over opposite number Darren Jamieson. Declan Gallacher pulled one back for Livi in the second half.

Falkirk, hotly tipped for a top four finish this season, began their season with a 2-2 draw at home to Cowdenbeath. Queen of the South defeated Alloa Athletic by 2 goals to 1, while Raith Rovers beat Dumbarton 3-1.

The Scottish Premiership resumes on Wednesday night, when Celtic will begin the defence of their title away to St. Johnstone, while the pick of the fixtures is probably at Tannadice, where Dundee United will face Motherwell.