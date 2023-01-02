Hearts 3 Hibernian 0: Shankland shines as Jambos ease to derby day victory

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 02: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates after making it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian at Tynecastle, on January 02, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Hearts have continued their recent good record against city rivals Hibernian by recording a comfortable 3-0 win in the latest Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Jambos' star striker Lawrence Shankland was instrumental in his side's victory. He netted a first half brace for Robbie Neilson's in-form side before substitute Stephen Humphrys scored late in second half injury time as Hearts claimed the three points and heaped further misery on under-fire Hibs boss Lee Johnson in the process.

Hearts went into the match with the better record in recent Edinburgh derbies and based on this afternoon's evidence, it seems likely that The Jambos' grip on the capital's bragging rights could continue for some time yet.

A Hibs mistake in the early minutes of the contest handed Shankland the game's opening goal while the same player doubled his side's advantage from the penalty spot later in the first half following a lengthy VAR review.

Hibs were more composed after the break but the Hearts defence remained solid while keeper Zander Clark proved reliable on the few occasions that he was called upon.

The game looked set to end 2-0 but Hearts substitute Humphrys raced away to net a third goal as the hosts' derby dominance continued.

Story of the match

Hearts broke the deadlock after just eight minutes, the game's opening goal coming from a horrible mistake from Hibs defender Will Fish. The teenager lost possession deep in his side's defensive third and the ball found its way to Josh Ginnelly. The Hearts attacker saw his effort saved by David Marshall but the loose ball found Shankland who fired home the opener from just a few yards.

Toby Sibbick then thought that he had scored Hearts' second from close range but VAR ruled that an offside had been committed. The technology reviewed the incident further before referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the penalty spot with Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri having committed a clear hand ball in the same passage of play.

Shankland stepped up to take the spot kick and successfully found the bottom corner of the Hibs net to put clear daylight between the two sides.

Sibbick then put in a wonderful last-ditch block at the other end to prevent Elie Youan from pulling a goal back before Marshall pushed a goal-bound Ginnelly shot to safety on the stroke of half-time.

Hibs were better after the break and Joe Newell went close to reducing the arrears when a clearance fortunately deflected off him but home keeper Clark was there to pick the ball out of the top corner.

Chris Cadden tried his luck for the Hibees late on in the game before Kyle Magennis was denied by a combination of Clark and the Hearts defence as the visitors searched for a way back into the match without success.

It was very much Hearts' day and The Jambos completed a 3-0 victory when Humphrys raced away before beating Marshall when one-on-one with the Hibs keeper.

Man of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Shankland is usually the man for the big occasion and Hearts' talisman certainly turned up for this afternoon's Edinburgh derby. The 27-year-old put in the hard graft, coming deep to help fuel attacks, while he was there when it mattered inside the box, taking his brace very well.

Hibs had arguably started the game the stronger of the two sides but Shankland's opener was a game-changer and confidence was visibly flowing through the Hearts side from that moment onwards.

VAR had created much debate for the penalty incident in the lead up to the second goal but Shankland did well to keep his nerve and focus to beat Marshall from the spot.

What is next?

Both teams are back in cinch Premiership action again next weekend.

Neilson's Hearts will look to extend their unbeaten run into a sixth game when they travel to Paisley to face a St Mirren side who are enjoying an excellent season themselves.

Hibs must look to dust themselves down quickly and go again when they travel to Fir Park to face a Motherwell side in equally as poor form. The Leith-based club are sliding down the league table at a rapid pace and they need to turn things around at the very earliest opportunity.