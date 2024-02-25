After an emphatic 2-1 win for Motherwell against Rangers on Saturday, Celtic fans were in disbelief that their league rivals had dropped points. With a murmur of excitement on social media, Rangers had handed Celtic the perfect opportunity to snatch away first place.

All eyes turned to Tynecastle on the Sunday where Celtic faced a third placed Hearts. A side that beat Celtic in their most recent encounter, many hoped that the Hoops' passion and recent run of good performances would eradicate any previous disdain.

Brendan Rodgers' men knew what they had to do. Fans knew what had to be done. But a missed penalty and a red card within the first 16 minutes? That was not on the agenda.

Then, getting a notification through of Hearts scoring a penalty left a sour taste. The Jambos were 1-0 up against a 10-man Celtic.

And again, six minutes into extra time in the first-half Lawrence Shankland doubled their lead. VAR corrected the decision after he was deemed offside, back to 1-0.

Alas, Shankland wasn't to be kept at bay, as he netted in the 56th minute to establish a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Heartbreak for fans who believed this was their chance to get back to the top.

It was not just the result that had stirred discontent amongst Hoops fans.

The decision making from John Beaton and that little thing called VAR are at the forefront of the disappointment. So, what seems to be the issue?

The VAR Saga

Across all leagues over recent seasons, the debate around VAR has been a talking point. Whilst some argue its usefulness, many situations in games have led fans to protest its reliability and use within the sport.

With many, but not all, leagues in the UK using the technology, you'd think its implementation was going to switch the narrative for matches and create more accurate decision-making on and off the field.

As we have seen, many decisions have still been incorrectly made and many clubs have felt cheated at the wrath of VAR.

For Celtic at the weekend, this was no different.

The red card in the 16th minute for example. Hyunjun Yang with a high foot that collided with Hearts' Alex Cochrane. The decision initially being a yellow card due to Yang clearly looking at the ball and not anticipating the Hearts challenge.

Yang shown the red card. Photo by Rob Casey/ SNS Group via Getty Images

Then, a pause in the game for five minutes and Beaton to the TV screen on the side to replay the events. The card gets upgraded and Yang is sent off.

The initial decision of a yellow card arguably being the right one, questions are now circulating with regards to Beaton's use of VAR throughout the game.

It's no exaggeration either saying that the sending off changed Celtic's dynamic; and made a defeat arguably inevitable.

Post-match, Celtic boss Rodgers was visibly upset. His confusion around the decisions made by VAR led many fans and pundits to support his anger.

Now Celtic FC have officially confirmed that they are appealing the red card as well as raising 'serious' concerns around the use of VAR within the match.

Looking Ahead

Whilst this weekend provided a chance for Celtic to get back on top, there is still time for them to do so as the season unfolds.

Many people believed Philippe Clement's Rangers were indestructible to any team other than Celtic - but Motherwell proved that theory wrong.

This is a reassurance for fans as the Glasgow Derby edges on Sunday 7 April, where it seems like that game will decide who lifts the League Trophy.

For now, Celtic need to remain focused and passionate about their league run.

There is clearly a lot of discontent amongst supporters and players about recent defeats, but dwelling on the past will not give them the SPFL Title.

As time ticks on, it's a waiting game for a team to slip up and the other to capitalise on it. The question is, who will it be?