Marcos Rojo: Manchester United Bid £16m for Argentine Defender

Manchester United look the favourites to sign Marcos Rojo from Sporting Lisbon, snubbing interest from clubs such as Southampton after Rojo asked to join United.

Van Gaal missed out on Thomas Vermaelen last week after the Belgian opted to join Barcelona from Arsenal.

Rojo has informed the Portuguese side (Sporting CP) he will no longer train with them until the situation is resolved to his satisfaction. This increases chances of another signing for the Red devils, who are constantly searching for players to bolster their defensive options after the departure of Vidic, Evra and Ferdinand.

A centre-back by trade, Rojo has the versatility and physical requirements to play every position on the left side of a defensive formation, including left-back and centre-back in a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-5-2.

The 24-year-old is a polarising player. While some pundits love his versatility and praise him as an incredible asset, others feel like he isn't strong enough at one particular position to warrant a big transfer fee.

With the Red Devils, he'd likely be a choice centre-back while serving as cover for a potential injury to Luke Shaw.

In conclusion, Sporting Lisbon have faced a bit of a financial crisis in the past few seasons, leading to the sales of players like Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Bruma. With Rojo forcing a move away, it seems unlikely the Portuguese club won't give in to his demands.